New Strategic Research Report on Heavy Naphtha Market 2020 and Top Key Players (BP, Shell Chemicals, Total, Sinopec) | Comprehensive Forecast to 2025

Global Heavy Naphtha Market Report 2020-2025 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Heavy Naphtha Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Heavy Naphtha Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Heavy Naphtha Market Overview:

The report spread across 90 pages is an overview of the Global Heavy Naphtha Market Report 2020. The Global Heavy Naphtha Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2025 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

This report studies the Global Heavy Naphtha Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Heavy Naphtha Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

The Global Heavy Naphtha Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Heavy Naphtha market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global Heavy Naphtha Market is sub-segmented into C9, C10, C11-C13 and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Heavy Naphtha Market is classified into Chemicals, Energy & Additives and others.

Current Business News:

Total (September 16, 2019) – Total and Envision join forces to capture the fast-growing distributed solar energy market in China – TEESS, a 50/50 joint venture company, established by Total, and Envision Group, a global leading smart energy technology company, launches its commercial activity to develop on site distributed generation solar projects for B2B customers in China.

TEESS will offer its clients a unique combination of distributed solar energy systems and digital solar energy solutions running on Envision’s AIoT Operating System EnOS™. This offer will allow the clients to decarbonize their energy while reducing energy costs, optimizing & digitalizing energy management, and enhancing the safety and reliability of energy utilization.

“Companies of the industrial and commercial sector account for approximately two thirds of Chinese power consumption. More and more Industrial & Commercial clients are committed to 100% renewable power. Our Joint Venture is there to help these clients to fulfill this target,” said Alex Sun, CEO of TEESS. “Our shareholders, Total and Envision, have an unparalleled expertise in renewable energy generation and digital energy solutions worldwide. We aim to combine our respective strengths in digitalized and distributed solar energy sector, to become the No.1 choice of Industrial & Commercial companies in China to support and enable their renewable power transition.”

“Total is delighted to partner with Envision to enter Chinese booming distributed solar energy market. As a historic player of the solar sector, we are keen on growing our footprint in low carbon electricity in China and enable local industries to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Julien Pouget, Senior Vice-President Renewables at Total.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Heavy Naphtha Market: Shell Chemicals, Total, Sinopec, BP, ADNOC, ARAMCO, PEMEX, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, ONGC and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Heavy Naphtha Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Shell Chemicals, Total, Sinopec, BP, ADNOC, ARAMCO, PEMEX, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, ONGC are some of the key vendors of Heavy Naphtha across the world. These players across Heavy Naphtha Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Heavy Naphtha Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Heavy Naphtha in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

