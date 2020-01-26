New Satellite information department to Go in climatic studies

On December 30 last year (2019), ministers pronounced going back for a research study to analyze images from the satellites, which will aid them in making predictions effects of changes in climate. This will lead to giving vital data to the state authorities, and in turn, take useful actions on the future environment.

The satellite data center, which costs 5 million euros, will entail the University of Edinburg and the University of Leeds in using satellite technology to aid manage the changes in the climate, such as assisting to reduce the exposure of people to effects to floods. The data center will include 50 Ph.D. research professionals, who will help in the handling of changes occurring in the climate.

The measurements taken for the satellites concerning the increase of altitudes, emission of greenhouse gases, and melting of glaciers will help lawmakers, state authorities, and firms have a broader comprehension of the effects of climatic changes and provide strategies.

This particular knowledge and information could lead to revisiting of older preventative measures on delicate sectors such as identifying areas exposed to flooding, fixing the flood-prone areas to avoid damage to the

