New Research report on global RealTime Payments Market Insights, Forecast 2025 | Global key players – FIS, Fiserv, PayPal, Wirecard, Mastercard

“RealTime Payments Market” report includes – Industry Future Trends, Growth Opportunity, Experts reviews and forecast period (2020-2025). A wide range of Applications, Utilization Ratio, Supply and Demand analysis are also consist in the Report. At the end report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis.

Global RealTime Payments Market overview:

The RealTime Payments Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2020-2025). The growth of the RealTime Payments market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global RealTime Payments Market.

The Global RealTime Payments Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, Components, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the RealTime Payments Market is sub segmented into Person-to-Person (P2P), Person-to-Business (P2B), Business-to-Person (B2P), Others (Business-to-Government (B2G), Government-to-Business (G2B), Business-to-Business (B2B), Person-to-Government (P2G), and Government-to-Person (G2P). Based on End Use Industry segment, the RealTime Payments Market is sub segmented into BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and e-commerce, Government, Energy and Utilities.

On the Basis End Use Industry segment, the RealTime Payments Market is sub segmented into The retail and e-commerce vertical is expected to have the largest RealTime Payments Market size and grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate during the forecast period. The huge demand for instant payment settlements from retailers and merchants has led to the maximum adoption real time payments solutions and the associated services. Real time payments solutions provide a competitive edge to retail and e-commerce businesses by offering them a cheaper and faster mode of payment. Moreover, customers prefer online shopping due to the increasing integration of mobile devices in their shopping habits.

As per the geographic analysis , Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market size and grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, the growth rate can be attributed to various factors, including the adoption of advanced technologies, economic developments, increasing rate of digitalization, and high investments by RealTime Payments solution and service providers. The driving forces for the growth of the market in this region include the huge population in this region that contributes to the volume of transactions, and the domestic and international enterprises that are investing in this region.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global RealTime Payments Market are ACI Worldwide, FIS, Fiserv, PayPal, Wirecard, Mastercard, Worldline, Temenos, Visa, Apple, Alipay (Ant Financial), Global Payments, Capegemini, Icon Solutions, REPAY, IntegraPay, SIA, Obopay, Ripple, Pelican, Finastra, Nets, FSS, INTELLIGENT PAYMENTS, Montran.

Latest Industry Updates:

Fiserv :- Northwest Financial Corp. has seen positive results after joining the Zelle Network via Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. Participating in Zelle® has enabled the bank to attract and retain customers with a recognizable and in-demand offering that meets the needs of their varied customer base.

Following the launch of Zelle in December 2018, the number of new active person-to-person (P2P) payments users at Northwest Financial has tripled, and transaction volumes have increased 152%. To date, Northwest Financial customers have sent over $2 million using the service. Northwest Financial operates a network of community banks and affiliates in Iowa and Nebraska, serving customers through its two bank charters, Northwest Bank and First National Bank in Creston. The banks employ a digital-first strategy to serve customers in both rural and urban communities.

With Zelle, Northwest Bank and First National Bank in Creston customers can send money directly from their online banking accounts and mobile banking apps. Recipients typically can access funds in minutes when already enrolled in Zelle. “Community banks play a key role in facilitating access to financial services that make people’s lives easier,” said Greg Post, president, Northwest Financial Corp. “P2P payments fit that description, and the intuitive and consistent user experience of Zelle has proven appealing to customers.”

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

