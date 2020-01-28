New Research Report on Farm Tractor Market , 2019-2027

Global “Farm Tractor market”- Report defines the vital growth factors, opportunities and market segment of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The report Farm Tractor offers a complete market outlook and development rate during the past, present, and the forecast period, with concise study, Farm Tractor market effectively defines the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities. The comprehensive, versatile and up-to-date information on Farm Tractor market is provided in this report.

competition landscape covering the market share of the leading players in the Europe and North America market based on their revenues in 2015. In addition to this, competition matrix compares and analyzes prominent players in terms of their capabilities and future potential. This includes attributes such as market position, offerings, R&D focus, top line growth, market share, segment growth infrastructure facilities and future outlook. Company profiles of the players covered in the study includes detailed information and analysis based on business overview, strategies, product offering. Furthermore, SWOT analysis of these players is also covered in the company profile section.

The key players in the North America and Europe farm tractor market covered in the study includes Deere and Company, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, SDF Group, AGCO Corporation, Class KGaAmbH, and Mahindra USA Inc., Daedong USA, Inc., Argo Tractors S.P.A. and International Tractors Ltd., among others.

The North America and Europe farm tractor market is segmented as below:

North America and Europe Farm Tractor Market, by Horse Power

Less than 40 HP

40 HP – 80 HP

81 HP – 120 HP

121 HP – 180 HP

181 HP – 250 HP

More than 250 HP

North America and Europe Farm Tractor Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K Rest of Europe



