New Research Report on Copier Paper Market , 2019-2027

market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of copier paper as a product, and the impact of its market growth on the industry.

A porter’s analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the copier paper market. Porter’s analysis for the global copier paper market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global copier paper market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are affecting the growth of the copier paper market.

The thickness considered in the copier paper market study includes up to 50 GSM, 50-80 GSM, 80-110 GSM, and 11-130 GSM. Of these, the 50-80 GSM copier paper segment accounts for the major share of the global copier paper market.

On the basis of paper size, the copier paper market has been segmented into A/4, A/3, A/5, and other sizes. Of these, the A/4 paper segment is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the global copier paper market.

The material type considered in the copier paper market study includes virgin and recycled. Of these, the virgin copier paper segment accounts for the major share of the global copier paper market.

On the basis of end use, the global copier paper market has been segmented into commercial and consumer. The commercial segment in the global copier paper market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the copier paper market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the copier paper market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional copier paper market for 2018–2027.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of copier paper and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the copier paper market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis on how the copier paper market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, downstream industry demand for copier paper, and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the copier paper market, and identify the right opportunities for players.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of copier paper globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total copier paper market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in the copier paper market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the copier paper market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the copier paper market.

The key manufacturers in the copier paper market profiled in this report include– International Paper Company, North Pacific Paper Company, South Coast Paper LLC, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Domtar Corporation, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Mondi Group plc, Stora Enso Oyj, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Oji Holdings Corporation, Lisgop Sikar L’td., Georgia-Pacific LLC, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, Sappi Limited, Metsa Board Corporation, Daio Paper Corporation, Pratt Industries, Inc., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA), Packging Corporation of America (Boise Paper), and Rolland Enterprises Inc. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global copier paper market during 2018-27.

Key Segments Covered in the Copier Paper Market

By Thickness Up to 50 GSM 50 GSM to 80 GSM 80 GSM to 110 GSM 110 GSM to 130 GSM

By Paper Size A/4 Copier Paper A/3 Copier Paper A/5 Copier Paper Other Sizes (A/0, A/1, A/2, etc.)

By Material Type Virgin Recycled

By End Use Commercial Consumer



Key Regions Covered in the Copier Paper Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Rest Of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Countries AUS & NZ Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



The study objectives are Copier Paper Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Copier Paper status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Copier Paper manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Copier Paper Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Copier Paper market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.