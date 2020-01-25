New Research Automotive Sunroof Market to Witness Rise in Revenues During the Period 2019 – 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Automotive Sunroof market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Automotive Sunroof market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Automotive Sunroof market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Automotive Sunroof market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Automotive Sunroof market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

A sunroof in an automobile is an operable or fixed opening in a vehicle roof that permits fresh air and/or light to penetrate to the passenger compartment. Automotive sunroofs are either motor driven or are operated manually and are available in various styles, shapes and sizes. Nash Motor Company was the first automobile company which offered a sunroof as a standard option and it provided the sunroof as an option in some of its car models in 1937. When sunroof systems were first made available for wagons, SUVs and sedans, they became an instant success. At present, most of the options of factory sliding sunroofs feature a glass panel and are marketed as moonroofs. Monoroof is a term that was introduces by a marketing manager at Ford in 1973. While most of the monoroof systems are electronic/electric, the sunroof systems can be both electric and manual. Manual sunroofs are mostly lever actuated, while electric sunroof systems are generally cable driven by a motor, featuring some type of a sliding opening. Most of the monoroof systems are electrically operated and either have a combination pop-up/spoiler configuration or a pop-up/inbuilt. A wide variety of both monoroofs and sunroofs have become common in both aftermarket and factory installed offerings, thereby creating a diverse range of choices and features. There are various advantages associated with sunroofs, thus it requires regular maintenance. Sunroofs are adjacent to the atmosphere outside, which leads to an inevitable accumulation of some dust, rain and sand on the sunroof seams, thus leading to the aging of the sunroof seal. Sunroofs require to be regularly maintained by adding lubricant to the sunroof rail for ensuring smooth functioning and washing them with water, brush or soft detergent. The rapidly growing automotive vehicle production due to a substantial growth in global population and vehicle owing household is steadily propelling the growth of the global automotive sunroof market. Further, demand for sunroof systems has been observed to witness widespread popularity among consumers, as an after sale customization which is positively impacting the market growth. Owing to the growing preference of buyers for vehicles with sunroofs, several manufacturers in the automotive industry are currently offering either optional or in-built sunroof systems in premium as well as mid segment vehicles. For instance, the Vista Roof, which is a panoramic glass roof has been available with Ford Edge since 2007 and due to the growing popularity of sunroofs, Ford has made the Vista Roof available in Flex, Explorer and Mustang models.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Automotive Sunroof market encompasses market segments based on type, material type, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive sunroof market can be segmented on the basis of types into single panel sunroof (SHD) and double panel sunroof (DSHD).On the basis of material type, the automotive sunroof market has been classified into glass and fabric. Moreover, the glass material type segment again segmented into the following different types which includes panoramic, pop up, solar, built-in, tilt ‘n slide and top mount. On the other hand the fabric segment has been further bifurcated into removable and foldable types. The glass sunroof market hold the larger market share currently and is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Based on vehicle type, the global automotive sunroof market has segregated into sedan cars, premium cars, hatchback cars and others. Geographically, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is set to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, with China, Japan and India emerging as the automobile manufacturing hubs and the chief markets for car customization post sales.

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Aisin Seiki, Webasto Roof Systems Inc., Inalfa Roof Systems Group, Inteva Products, Mitsuba Corp., Automotive Sunroof Company, Erickson Auto Trim, LLC., and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. among others. have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Automotive Sunroof related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Automotive Sunroof market, size of the market (US$ Mn & Units), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2018 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Automotive Sunroof market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Automotive Sunroof caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Automotive Sunroof market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

