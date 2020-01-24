New report shares details about the Composites Testing Market2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Composites Testing market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Composites Testing market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Composites Testing market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Composites Testing market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Composites Testing market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Composites Testing market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Drivers and Restraints

The high penetration of composite materials in myriad applications such as transportation, building and construction, electrical and electronics, aerospace and defense, wind energy, sporting goods, and others is driving the composites testing market. Different types of composites that are used for these applications need to adhere to stringent standards for composites testing along with manufacturers’ proprietary testing standards in the supply chain of composites manufacturing.

Amongst the several applications of composites, aerospace and defense led the composites testing market due to the stringent regulations for composite testing for advanced defense and commercial aircraft. In particular, advanced commercial aircraft employ a significant percentage of composite materials in their airframe structures. Thus, composites utilized in airframe structures need to pass different testing stages for safety and performance considerations.

Furthermore, large investments for the development of state-of-the-art composites testing facilities in Asia Pacific is fuelling the growth of this market.

The global market for composites testing is in a growth mode. However, the growth of this market is challenged due to certain factors. Issues pertaining to the recyclability of composites and lack of trained personnel for composites testing are restraining this market’s growth.

Global Composites Testing Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for composites testing can be divided into the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Europe stands as a significant market for composites testing in the global market. The presence of established players, replacement of old aircraft, low interest rates for purchase of advanced aircraft, clearance of outstanding purchase orders from Airbus, and very high demand for commercial aircraft are some of the prominent factors for the dominant position of the region in the global market. In addition, government mandates such as the ones laid out by the European Union Automotive Fuel Economy emphasize the use of lightweight materials in transportation for increasing fuel efficiency, which is further driving the growth of tthis regional market.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the companies vying for a larger share in the global composites testing market are Exova Group, Mistras Group Inc., Westmoreland Mechanical Testing & Research Inc., Instron, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Intertek Group, Element Materials Technology, Matrix Composites, ETIM Composites Testing Laboratory.

