New report on Steel Structural Design Software Market Insights, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2025 | Worldwide Top Key Players – Autodesk, Tekla, RSTAB, Edilus Steel

The report of global Steel Structural Design Software Market includes the competitive landscape section which provides the full and in-depth analysis of the current market trends, changing technologies and developments that will be beneficial for the companies, which are competing in the market. The report offers an overview of revenue, demand, and supply of data, futuristic cost, and growth analysis during the projected the year.

Global Steel Structural Design Software Market overview:

The Steel Structural Design Software Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2020-2025). The growth of the Steel Structural Design Software market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Steel Structural Design Software Market.

The Global Steel Structural Design Software Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Steel Structural Design Software Market is sub segmented into 2D, 3D. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Steel Structural Design Software Market is sub segmented into Building, Tower, Home, Bridge.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Steel Structural Design Software Market are Autodesk, Tekla, RSTAB, Edilus Steel, RAM Steel.

Latest Industry Updates:

1 Autodesk:- DC with other senior executives from software companies to urge Members of Congress to enact a national privacy law. These meetings coincided with the one year anniversary of Europe’s new privacy law – the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)– and nearly a year since California enacted the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). With GDPR, Europe took a significant step toward modernizing privacy and data protection rules for the digital age. While narrower in scope than GDPR, the CCPA establishes significant privacy rules for companies doing business with California consumers. Many other states are now considering their own ambitious privacy legislation. At Autodesk, we believe all Americans deserve strong privacy protections no matter where they live and that’s why we support Congress enacting a national privacy law that raises standards throughout the country. Our customers use our software to design and make iconic buildings, major infrastructure projects, cutting-edge manufactured products and captivating movies and video games. Data is at the center of how we help them make anything.

2 Tekla:- PowerFab A next-generation software suite for steel fabrication management. Created specifically for steel fabricators, Tekla PowerFab is a step-change in collaboration across project teams throughout the structural steel workflow for unparalleled control and visibility. The new solution expands upon Trimble’s Constructible Process, an innovative approach for the digital transformation of architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) workflows.

Tekla PowerFab is a complete and connected steel fabrication software solution that provides relevant and real-time information to all project parties. At the core of Tekla PowerFab is Tekla EPM (formerly FabSuite management information system), which boasts proven success among Trimble customers in North America. By combining Tekla EPM with Tekla Structures and the Trimble Connect™ collaboration platform, Tekla PowerFab automates the fabrication management process. The solution gives project teams visibility into the status of components at every stage of fabrication—from model-based estimating to site delivery—so they can work together seamlessly for more efficient workflows and cost savings.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

1 North America Country (United States, Canada)

2 South America

3 Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

4 Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

5 Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

