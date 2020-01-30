New report offers analysis on the Soft Skills Management Market

According to a report published by Soft Skills Management Market Report market, the Soft Skills Management economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global soft skills management market. Some of the key players profiled include Articulate Global, Inc., Cengage Learning, Inc, Computer Generated Solutions, Inc., D2L Corporation, edX, Inc., Global Training Solutions, Inc., Interaction Associates, Inc., New Horizons Worldwide, LLC., NIIT Limited, Pearson PLC, QA Ltd., Skill Key Interactive, LLC, Skillsoft Corporation, Tata Interactive Systems, The Insights Group Ltd., VitalSmarts, and Wilson Learning Worldwide.

The global soft skills management market is segmented as below:

Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Delivery Mode

Regular/Offline

Online Asynchronous Online Courses Synchronous Online Courses Hybrid Courses



Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Soft Skill Type

Management & Leadership

Administration & Secretarial

Communication & Productivity

Personal Development

Others

Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Industry

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Hospitality

IT & Telecom

Education

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Provider

Corporate/ Enterprise

Academic/ Education

Global Soft Skills Management Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Switzerland Spain Ireland Poland Benelux Nordic region Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Singapore Rest of APAC

Middle East &Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



