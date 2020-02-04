New Profitable Report on Revenue Cycle Management Market With Top Profiling Companies like GE, Gebbs Healthcare, Cerner, Quest Diagnostics, Allscripts | Foreseen Till 2025

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Revenue Cycle Management Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Revenue Cycle Management Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Overview:

The Global Revenue Cycle Management Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Revenue Cycle Management Market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 12.36% from USD 36000 Million in 2014 to USD 51070 Million in 2018, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Revenue Cycle Management Market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Revenue Cycle Management will reach USD 90430 Million.

Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/sample-request/110464 .

Some of the most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Revenue Cycle Management Market are decreasing reimbursements in the healthcare industry, regulatory mandates for the adoption of EHR/EMR, government initiatives to boost the adoption of RCM solutions, loss of revenue due to billing errors, and process improvements in healthcare organizations.

The Global Revenue Cycle Management Market is segmented based on Product, Deployment, Function, End-User and Region. On the basis of Product, the market is classified into Integrated Solutions and Standalone solutions. Based on the Deployment, the market is sub-segmented into Web-based, On-premise and Cloud-based Services. On the basis of Function, the market is sub-segmented into Claim & denial management, Medical billing & coding, Patient insurance eligibility check, Payment remittance, Electronic health record (EHR), Clinical documentation improvement (CDI), and others. Based on End-User, the market is classified into Physicians, Hospitals, Laboratories, and others.

As per the regional analysis, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017, in terms of value. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025. This can be attributed to increasing patient population, rising demand for centralized and cost-effective financial management solutions, and growing use of electronic insurance medical claims in countries such as Japan, China, India, and Singapore.

Latest Industry News:

Quest Diagnostics (January 22, 2020) – Quest Diagnostics Acquires Blueprint Genetics to Broaden Access to Actionable Insights for Genetic and Rare Diseases – Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world’s leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has acquired Blueprint Genetics in an all-cash equity transaction. Blueprint Genetics is a leading specialty genetic testing company with deep expertise in gene variant interpretation based on next generation sequencing (NGS) and proprietary bioinformatics. Together, Quest and Blueprint Genetics will broaden access to actionable insights in genetic and rare diseases, improving patient care and pharmaceutical drug research and development. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The great challenge with genetic testing is generating quality, actionable and broadly accessible insights from vast quantities of sequenced genetic data,” said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, President and CEO, Quest Diagnostics. “Blueprint Genetics has developed a proven model for delivering highly specialized genetic insights that we believe we can scale to serve new patient populations with unmet clinical needs. The addition of Blueprint Genetics strengthens and extends the Quest value proposition in genetics, delivering on our Accelerate growth strategy and vision of a healthier world.”

Top Leading Key Manufacturers in Global Revenue Cycle Management Market: Cerner, Mckesson, Quest Diagnostics, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, GE Healthcare, Eclinicalworks, Conifer Health Solutions, Epic Systems, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Experian, R1 Rcm, Constellation Software, The Ssi Group, Nthrive and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Revenue Cycle Management Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Cerner, Mckesson, Quest Diagnostics, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, GE Healthcare, Eclinicalworks, Conifer Health Solutions, Epic Systems, Gebbs Healthcare Solutions, Experian, R1 Rcm, Constellation Software, The Ssi Group, Nthrive are some of the key vendors of Revenue Cycle Management across the world. These players across Revenue Cycle Management Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Revenue Cycle Management in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Purchase this report online with 125 Pages, List of Tables & Figures and in-depth Table of Contents on “Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Report 2020” @ https://www.businessindustryreports.com/buy-now/110464/single .

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Report 2020

1 Revenue Cycle Management Definition

2 Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Major Player Revenue Cycle Management Business Revenue

2.2 Global Revenue Cycle Management Market Overview

3 Major Player Revenue Cycle Management Business Introduction

3.1 Cerner Revenue Cycle Management Business Introduction

3.1.1 Cerner Revenue Cycle Management Revenue, Growth Rate and Gross profit 2014-2018

3.1.2 Cerner Revenue Cycle Management Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Cerner Interview Record

………………. Request free sample to get a complete Table of Content

About us

BusinessindustryReports.com is digital database of comprehensive market reports for global industries. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.

Media Contact

Business Industry Reports

Pune – India

[email protected]

+19376349940