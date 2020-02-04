New Profitable Report on Online Gambling Market With Top Profiling Companies like 888 Holdings, GVC Holdings, William Hill | Foreseen Till 2025

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Online Gambling Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Online Gambling Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Online Gambling Market on a global level.

Global Online Gambling Market Overview:

The Global Online Gambling Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Online Gambling market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 13.71% from USD 2510 Million in 2014 to USD 3690 Million in 2018, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Online Gambling market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Online Gambling will reach USD 5660 Million.

According to the market research report, Participation in Online Gambling helps end-users to witness gambling activities in real-time through their Internet-based devices. The Online Gambling Market is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to regulatory environment, which in turn is expected to propel the global market across the globe. Technological advancements and addition of new regulations are expected to boost market demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing adoption of smartphones and tablets and easy access to online platforms is anticipated to drive the market.

The Global Online Gambling Market is segmented based on the Gaming Type, Device Type and Region. On the basis of Gaming Type, the Global Online Gambling Market is classified into poker, casino, social gaming, lottery, bingo, sports betting, and fantasy sports. The Sports Betting segment is expected to expand at a considerable pace owing to the increase in number of sports following. Online Casino and Poker and lottery seem to be attractive owing to the increase in participation of consumers to earn rewards and offers. The Global Online Gambling Market by Gaming Type is expected to be dominant by sports betting during the forecast period. Based on the Device Type, the Global Online Gambling Market is sub-segmented into mobile, desktop, and tablet. In terms of value, desktop was the largest segment of the Online Gambling Market in 2017.

In terms of the regional analysis, Europe was a leading the global market in 2017. However, the market in APAC is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Relaxation of laws, growth in the number of Internet users, and availability of gambling sites with attractive offers are key drivers of the APAC Online Gambling Market. The market in Europe is anticipated to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period. The market in North America has major potential for Online Gambling.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: 888 Holdings, bet-at-home.com, GVC Holdings PLC, Paddy Power Betfair, William Hill and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Online Gambling Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). 888 Holdings, bet-at-home.com, GVC Holdings PLC, Paddy Power Betfair, William Hill, etc. are some of the key vendors of Online Gambling across the world. These players across Online Gambling Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Online Gambling in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Online Gambling Market.

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Online Gambling Market Report 2020

1 Online Gambling Definition

2 Global Online Gambling Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Major Player Online Gambling Business Revenue

2.2 Global Online Gambling Market Overview

3 Major Player Online Gambling Business Introduction

3.1 888 Holdings Online Gambling Business Introduction

3.2 bet-at-home.com Online Gambling Business Introduction

3.3 GVC Holdings PLC Online Gambling Business Introduction

3.4 Paddy Power Betfair Online Gambling Business Introduction

3.5 William Hill Online Gambling Business Introduction

