New Profitable Report on Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Market With Top Profiling Companies like Fujitsu, Symantec, Gemalto, NEC, Entrust, RSA Security | Forecasts 2020-2025

A market study ”Global Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Market” examines the performance of the Global Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Market 2020. It encloses an in-depth Research of the Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Market state and the competitive landscape globally. This report analyzes the potential of Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Market in the present and the future prospects from various angles in detail.

Global Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Market Overview:

The Global Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Market is Valued at USD 1570 Million $ in 2018 and will reach USD 1890 Million by the end of 2025.

Some of the most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Market are rapid growth in adoption of BYOD among enterprises, rising data breaches and cyberattacks and Stringent regulation & the growing pressure of data security compliances.

The Global Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Market is segmented on the basis of Model, Application and Region. Based on the Model, the Global Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Market is classified into Two-Factor Authentication, Multifactor with Three-Factor Authentication, Multifactor with Four-Factor Authentication and Multifactor with Five-Factor Authentication. On the basis of Application, the Global Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Market is sub-segmented into Banking and Finance, Government, Travel & Immigration, Military & Defense, Commercial Security, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and others.

Latest Business News:

Fujitsu (October 21, 2019) – Fujitsu, SMU, and A*STAR Launch Digital Platform Experimentation Project Using Quantum-Inspired Computing and Deep Learning Technology – Fujitsu Limited, the Singapore Management University (SMU) and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)’s Institute of High Performance Computing today announced the launch of the Digital Platform Experimentation Project. This new initiative forms part of the joint research and development activities at the Singapore Urban Computing and Engineering Centre of Excellence (UCE CoE).

The Digital Platform Experimentation Project was initiated under the guidance of the Urban Computing and Engineering Centre of Excellence, which was set up in 2014 by A*STAR, SMU, and Fujitsu. The CoE and the Digital Platform Experimentation Project are supported by the National Research Foundation Singapore (NRF) under its Urban Computing and Engineering Corporate [email protected], one of the corporate laboratories that it has set up to encourage public-private R&D partnerships between universities and companies.

The project will nurture local talent and capabilities at the intersection of AI, deep learning, and quantum-inspired computing. A*STAR’s Institute of High Performance Computing (IHPC) will play a key role in the deep learning and related AI capabilities for the project. SMU’s School of Information Systems will strengthen the quantum-inspired computing and related AI optimization capabilities. Combining deep learning, AI, and quantum-inspired computing technologies into a single computational service-delivery platform will help solve very complex, large-scale, real-world problems -particularly combinatorial optimization problems at the core of planning and scheduling scenarios.

Top Leading Key Players in Global Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Market: Morpho, Gemalto, NEC, Entrust Inc, CA Technologies, Fujitsu, VASCO Data Security, HID Global, RSA Security, Symantec Corporation, SecurEnvoy ltd, Crossmatch, Duo Secuirty, Deepnet Security, CensorNet Ltd and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Morpho, Gemalto, NEC, Entrust Inc, CA Technologies, Fujitsu, VASCO Data Security, HID Global, RSA Security, Symantec Corporation, SecurEnvoy ltd, Crossmatch, Duo Secuirty are some of the key vendors of Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) across the world. These players across Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

