New Profitable Report on Global Food Safety Testing Market by 2020-2026 with Top Players Like ALS limited, TUV SUD, AsureQuality Ltd, DNV GL, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group

Food safety testing discusses to the review of food products for disease-causing organisms, chemicals, and other harmful ingredients. It is generally directed at three primary food contaminants namely, pathogens, chemicals, and genetically modified organisms.

Implementation of several principles on food safety, particularly in the developed economies, drives the growth of the global food safety testing market. Reprocessing of animal by-products, sale of goods past their use by date, inclusion of injurious elements, and dangerous food management processes are some of the major food fraud activities. The consumption of contaminated food, including toxic chemicals and dangerous materials, results in foodborne illness, which may even lead to death. However, variation in the tests required for different food types coupled with lack of food safety awareness in developing and under-developed countries are expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are

ALS limited

TUV SUD

AsureQuality Ltd

DNV GL

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group

Bureau Veritas SA

Europe is one of the important markets for both food safety products and testing and accounts for close to one third of the total market. Europe is followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is one of the most attractive market for food safety testing and hold immense opportunities for major companies to operate in.

The application of stringent guidelines by many leading food safety organizations, such as Food Standards Agency, European Food Safety Authority, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, and Canadian Food Inspection Agency, to prevent ill health of consumers and food fraud is expected to drive the growth of the global food safety testing market.

Food Safety Testing Market Key Segments:

By Contaminant

Pathogen

Genetically modified organism (GMO)

Chemical & toxin

Others

By Food Tested

Meat & meat product

Dairy & dairy product

Cereal, grain, & pulse

Processed food

Others

By Technology

Agar culturing

PCR-based assay

Immunoassay-based

Others

The Global Food Safety Testing Devices industry study report covers a crucial analysis of the rivalry landscape to offer an intact acumen of market intention, core values, niche markets, weaknesses and strengths of the market. It also comprises an evaluation of forthcoming business opportunities, challenges, threats, hurdles, and restraints in the Food Safety Testing Devices market. An in-depth analysis of contemporary market trends, driving force, market dynamics, raw material sources, import/export activities, and technological advancements is also included in this report.

Our market research study takes a closer appearance at the food safety testing manufacturing, providing a holistic standpoint on market subtleties, trends, and quantity and demand. Our report deep-dives into the market and sections it on multiple levels and providing key insights on a macro as well as micro level. The study aims at providing granular information, regarding estimates and forecasts for key contaminants including pathogens, pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMO), toxins and others. Additionally, the report also provides perspective on the food safety testing demand by food type, along with yearly forecast up to 2019. The report also provides the same level of information for key regional markets.

The key questions answered through this research report:

Who are the target clients of global Food Safety Testing market?

Which sales strategies are useful for increasing the sale worldwide?

What are the challenges, risks, and threats faced by businesses?

What is the pricing structure across several regions?

Who are the major key players in the global market?

How much is the size of the global Food Safety Testing market?

What are the internal and external drivers and restraining factors of the global Food Safety Testing market?

