New Profitable Report on Digital Remittance Market With Top Profiling Companies like PayPal, Xoom, Western Union (WU), TransferWise, TransferGo, Toast | Foreseen Till 2025

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Digital Remittance Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Digital Remittance Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Digital Remittance Market on a global level.

Global Digital Remittance Market Overview:

The Global Digital Remittance Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Digital Remittance market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.0996569132967 from USD 1250.0 Million in 2014 to USD 2010.0 Million in 2018, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Digital Remittance market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Digital Remittance will reach USD 5850.0 Million.

According to the market research report, the several people send remittances worth thousands of billions of dollars to family, friends, or business associates in foreign countries. Cash-based operators facilitate the transfer of such huge remittance amount. These players have a retail network through which customers can transfer or collect the remitted amount. However, the past two decades have witnessed the entry of digital remittance operators. These operators pose a serious challenge to traditional cash-in-hand providers due to reduced user fees and ease of usability. They offer digital transfer network, which include an easy-to-use mobile application and eliminate the need for tedious form-filling processes, agents, and codes.

The Global Digital Remittance Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. On the basis of Type, the Global Digital Remittance Market is classified into Banks Digital Remittance and Digital Money Transfer Operators. On the basis of Application, the Global Digital Remittance Market is sub-segmented into Migrant Labor Workforce, Study Abroad & Travel, Small Businesses and others.

Latest Industry News:

1 WorldRemit (April 25, 2019) – WorldRemit launches digital money transfers to China UnionPay cards – Leading digital money transfer service WorldRemit has launched safe, fast and low-cost international transfers to China UnionPay debit cards in China.

The Chinese diaspora living in over 50 countries, including the USA, UK, Canada, Australia and Singapore, can now send money to any China UnionPay debit card in China using the WorldRemit app or website.

2 WorldRemit (April 25, 2019) – WorldRemit partners with Paga to launch international mobile money transfers to Nigeria – Leading digital money transfer company WorldRemit is considerably expanding its presence in Nigeria by joining forces with Paga, Nigeria’s first and leading mobile money company, for international digital money transfers.

Using the WorldRemit app or website, the Nigerian diaspora living in over 50 countries will soon be able to send money quickly and securely to over 11 million Paga users.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, InstaReM, TNG Wallet, Coins.ph, Toast, OrbitRemit, Smiles / Digital Wallet Corporation, Avenues India Pvt Ltd, FlyRemit and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Digital Remittance Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, InstaReM, TNG Wallet, Coins.ph, Toast, OrbitRemit, Smiles / Digital Wallet Corporation, Avenues India Pvt Ltd, FlyRemit are some of the key vendors of Digital Remittance across the world. These players across Digital Remittance Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Digital Remittance in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Digital Remittance Market Report 2020

1 Digital Remittance Product Definition

2 Global Digital Remittance Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Digital Remittance Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Digital Remittance Business Revenue

2.3 Global Digital Remittance Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Digital Remittance Business Introduction

3.1 Western Union (WU) Digital Remittance Business Introduction

3.1.1 Western Union (WU) Digital Remittance Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2018

3.1.2 Western Union (WU) Digital Remittance Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 Western Union (WU) Interview Record

………………. Request free sample to get a complete Table of Content

