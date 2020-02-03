New Profitable Report on Digital Evidence Management Market With Top Profiling Companies like Oracle, Panasonic, Motorola, Nice, Accessdata, IBM, Hitachi, Capita, Foray | Foreseen Till 2025

BusinessIndustryReports has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “Global Digital Evidence Management Market” Research Report 2020 provides an in-depth analysis of the Digital Evidence Management with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the Digital Evidence Management on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

Global Digital Evidence Management Market Overview:

The Global Digital Evidence Management Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the Digital Evidence Management Market development (2020 – 2025).

One of the most important key factor drives the growth of the Global Digital Evidence Management Market is increasing trend of wearing body cameras by police or army officers for security purposes. Digital evidence management is a solution which helps to manage the digital data generated from police body worn cameras, social media, and other digital evidence sources. Integration of advance technology such as advance content analytics helps to search all structured and unstructured data sources which include audio and video recordings, databases, incident reports, documents etc. that helps investigators to generate new leads and increase the speed of solving cases. This has accelerated the demand for digital evidence management systems globally.

The Global Digital Evidence Management Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Digital Evidence Management market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global Digital Evidence Management Market is sub-segmented into Cloud, On-premises, Hybrid and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Digital Evidence Management Market is classified into Law Enforcement Agencies and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Digital Evidence Management Market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Digital Evidence Management Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in North America.

Current Business News:

Oracle (January 28, 2020) – Oracle Helps Utilities Identify and Fix Asset Issues Faster – Every year, millions of avoidable asset failures go unnoticed until the damage is done. While the proliferation of smart sensors and devices are enabling assets to “talk” about their health, utilities have struggled to decode this barrage of new data to hear and understand them. With advanced analytics and pre-built data visualizations in Oracle Work and Asset Cloud Service (WACS), utilities can quickly reveal the story their assets are telling to drive faster, more accurate decisions at a fraction of the cost.

“With a new natural gas-fired plant coming online in 2023, it was critical that we had a modern asset management system in place to track our diverse assets,” said Steve Saunders, director of information technology, Seminole Electric. “Oracle WACS will enable Seminole to quickly visualize all of our assets so that we can focus on delivering the most reliable service to our members.”

Breaking down data silos, WACS brings together best-in-class capabilities for asset and operational device management, GIS and mobile field service in one platform. Unlike other solutions that only offer the star schema for reporting, WACS today offers 118 pre-defined visualizations and 57 base calculations out-of-the-box, with additional visualization options planned. With data displayed on easy to consume dashboards, utilities gain the ability to bypass the need for costly data manipulation and can get key intelligence into the hands of business stakeholders quickly. And with all the data coming from the same reporting structure, utilities can compare metrics and benchmark their performance against set goals and KPIs.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Digital Evidence Management Market: Panasonic, Motorola, Nice, Accessdata, Msab, Opentext, Digital Detective, Cellebrite, Paraben, Quetel, IBM, Oracle, Hitachi, Capita, Vidizmo, Coban, Reveal Media, Porter Lee, Soleratec, Veripic, Fileonq, Tracker Products, Intrensic, Foray, Watchguard and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Digital Evidence Management Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Panasonic, Motorola, Nice, Accessdata, Msab, Opentext, Digital Detective, Cellebrite, Paraben, Quetel, IBM, Oracle, Hitachi, Capita, Vidizmo, Coban, Reveal Media, Porter Lee, Soleratec, Veripic, Fileonq, Tracker Products, Intrensic, Foray, Watchguard are some of the key vendors of Digital Evidence Management across the world. These players across Digital Evidence Management Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Digital Evidence Management Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Digital Evidence Management in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

