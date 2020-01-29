New Profitable Report on Cloud Gaming Market With Top Profiling Companies like Microsoft, Sony, AWS, Google, IBM, Samsung, LiquidSky, Playcast Media Systems, CiiNow | Forecast to 2025

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Cloud Gaming Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilotons). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Cloud Gaming Market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Cloud Gaming Market on a global level.

Global Cloud Gaming Market Overview:

The Global Cloud Gaming Market has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Cloud Gaming market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.33447998294 from $5.6 Million in 2014 to $23.7 Million in 2020, market analysts believe that in the next few years, Cloud Gaming market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2025, The market size of the Cloud Gaming will reach $120.3 Million.

Some of the major key factors driving the growth of the Global Cloud Gaming Market are widespread availability of high-speed internet and increasing proliferation of mobile phones, televisions, laptops and tablets. Reduction in the access time as well as declining cost of purchasing games is further fuelling the demand for cloud gaming. Rising social media and growing number of mobile gamers will propel the market growth during the forecast period. Free-to-play models have successfully attracted many subscriptions which also contribute to the market growth.

The Global Cloud Gaming Market is segmented on the basis of Streaming Type, Devices Usage, End-User and Region. On the basis of Streaming Type, the market is sub-segmented into Video Streaming and File Streaming. The demand for Video Streaming is expected to increase rapidly, owing to the increasing adoption of real time gaming platforms. Based on the Devices Usage, the market is sub-segmented into Smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, laptop / PC and others. On the basis of End-User, the market is classified into hard-core user and casual user.

In terms of the regional analysis, North America is anticipated to capture largest market share in terms of revenue, owing to increase in adoption of cloud technologies. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in terms of revenue in the Cloud Gaming Market over the next coming years due to high digitalization and increasing number of internet users. The Cloud Gaming Market in Europe and Latin America are expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets.

Major Key Players:

1 Sony

2 GameFly (PlayCast)

3 Nvidia

4 Ubitus

5 PlayGiga

6 Crytek GmbH

7 PlayKey

8 Utomik (Kalydo)

9 Gloud

10 Cyber Cloud

11 Yunlian Tech and More……………

Top Business News:

Sony Corporation (May 16, 2019) – Sony and Microsoft to explore strategic partnership – Sony Corporation (Sony) and Microsoft Corp. (Microsoft) announced on Thursday that the two companies will partner on new innovations to enhance customer experiences in their direct-to-consumer entertainment platforms and AI solutions.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed by the parties, the two companies will explore joint development of future cloud solutions in Microsoft Azure to support their respective game and content-streaming services. In addition, the two companies will explore the use of current Microsoft Azure datacenter-based solutions for Sony’s game and content streaming services. By working together, the companies aim to deliver more enhanced entertainment experiences for their worldwide customers. These efforts will also include building better development platforms for the content creator community.

“Sony has always been a leader in both entertainment and technology, and the collaboration we announced today builds on this history of innovation,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “Our partnership brings the power of Azure and Azure AI to Sony to deliver new gaming and entertainment experiences for customers.”

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Cloud Gaming Market Report 2020

1 Cloud Gaming Product Definition

2 Global Cloud Gaming Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Cloud Gaming Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Cloud Gaming Business Revenue

2.3 Global Cloud Gaming Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Cloud Gaming Business Introduction

3.1 Sony(Gaikai,Onlive) Cloud Gaming Business Introduction

3.2 GameFly(PlayCast) Cloud Gaming Business Introduction

3.3 Nvidia Cloud Gaming Business Introduction

3.4 Ubitus Cloud Gaming Business Introduction

3.5 PlayGiga Cloud Gaming Business Introduction

3.6 Crytek GmbH Cloud Gaming Business Introduction

