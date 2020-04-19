New method to kill bacteria resistant to antibiotics developed by Japanese scientists

A group of researchers at the University of Nagoya has come up with a new method of killing the most resistant pathogenic bacteria.

The researchers developed a method using artificial blood proteins. Artificial blood proteins can be used as a “Trojan horse” to selectively transport antimicrobial agents to targeted bacteria. This allows for specific and more effective sterilization.

This technique, tested with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium that can often be found in hospitals and that has become resistant to antibiotics, has proven to be 99.9% effective but, as specified in the press release of the Japanese university, should also be functional with other species of bacteria.

The method was developed by Osami Shoji, a bioinorganic chemist, who with his team has hijacked the system of acquisition of iron, an essential element for the growth of the bacterium, put in place by P. aeruginosa that takes it from the human body. To achieve this, as well as others, secretes a particular protein, called HasA, which sticks to the blood and promotes the entry of the complex “heme” where most of the iron is retained, in the bacterial cell.

To divert this acquisition system from the bacterium, the researcher and his colleagues have developed a particular pigment that, when exposed to infrared light, generates a kind of harmful oxygen. By applying this pigment to P. aeruginosa, the bacteria died in 99.99% of cases. It is, therefore, a system that kills bacteria independently of their level of resistance to antibiotics.

Related Articles and Sources:

https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acschembio.9b00373