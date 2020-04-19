New mechanism discovered with which body produces less insulin

A mechanism never discovered that regulates the release of insulin in the body has been discovered by a group of researchers at the University of Uppsala. The inefficiency or interruption of the release of insulin in the body is at the root of type 2 diabetes from which about 400 million people worldwide suffer.

Insulin is a hormone whose task is to lower blood glucose levels and is released by the beta cells of the pancreas. Usually, the level of insulin production is lowered by the inability of the granules containing the insulin itself to fuse with the cell membrane. According to this factor, a smaller amount of insulin reaches the blood and therefore the body is no longer able to reduce glucose levels.

In this new study, however, researchers found that lowering the levels of a particular protein, called Sac2, reduces insulin secretion from beta cells. Analyzing the protein, the researchers then discovered that it is a component placed on the surface of the granules that contain the insulin.

Here, this protein changes the fat composition of the membrane. If it is absent, the fat molecules tend to accumulate on the surface of the granules and this means that they can no longer attach to the cell membrane. This, in turn, reduces the secretion of insulin itself.

This discovery could be useful in developing new methods for treating type 2 diabetes.

