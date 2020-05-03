New Innovation: Cloud Telephony Services Industry 2020-2026 Market Trend, Size, Share and Growth Analysis by Top Key Players: 8×8, AVOXI, Cisco Systems, Microsoft, LeadNXT, Nextiva

Cloud telephony services is witnessing significant growth in the market owing to the migration of telecom companies from traditional to IP networks. It is further supported by the rising adoption of cloud computing and other advanced technologies by businesses. Rising demand for lowering the operational costs is further boosting the demand for cloud telephony services market. Growing use of cloud infrastructure across numerous industry verticals is driving the demand for cloud telephony services.

Challenges, such as, lack of skilled expertise and data security concerns are hampering the growth of the market. However, cost-effective nature of these services is creating opportunities for the global cloud telephony services market.

The Global Cloud Telephony Services Industry estimated and projected during 2019 to 2026. The Scope of Global Cloud Telephony Services Market includes by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Verticals (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Government & Public Sector, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Others), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

The key players profiled in the market include:-

Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd.

Reliance Communications Ltd.

8×8, Inc.

AVOXI

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Knowlarity Communications Pvt. Ltd.

…..

Global Cloud Telephony Services Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies

Based on organization size, the market is divided into:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Based on verticals, the market is divided into:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Government & Public Sector

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Others

