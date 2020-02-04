New Era of Robotic Total Station Market 2020-2025: Technological Advancement and Prominent Key Players: Hexagon, Topcon, Trimble, CST, South Group, TJOP

The Global Robotic Total Station Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and Robotic Total Station Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Robotic Total Station Market 2020-2025.

Global Robotic Total Station Market Overview:

The Global Robotic Total Station Market is Valued at 900.0 Million $ in 2018 and will reach 1180.0 Million by the end of 2025.

As per the market research report, Construction and surveying activities demand the need for field workers for carrying out multiple operations. IN addition to reducing the speed, the use of manually operated equipment total stations also minimizes the precision of applications. Traditional operations also involve a number of workers, which results in increased costs. This will induce contractors to use robotic total stations that can be operated by a single person and adjusted from remote locations. In addition, these stations also allow the operator to precisely determine measurements.

The Global Robotic Total Station Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Robotic Total Station Market is classified into 0.5” Accuracy, 1” Accuracy, 2” and other Accuracy. The 0.5”-2” Accuracy segment will account for the major shares of the Global Robotic Total Station Market during the forecast period. Robotic total stations provide angular accuracy and measure distance parameters with high precision. On the basis of Application, the Global Robotic Total Station Market is sub-segmented into Surveying, Engineering & Construction, Excavation and others.

By regional analysis, North America accounted for the highest share of robotic total stations market in 2016, as it is a mature market for automation and robotic technology, which has already incorporated robots in various industrial and services sectors. The second place is Europe; following North America. The industries and services sector are constantly trying to improve productivity by incorporating automated solutions and robotic equipment. Asia-Pacific accounted for the smallest market share of Robotic Total Stations Market in 2016, as it is a cost-conscious region with small and medium-scale construction and surveying contractors who are averse to investing in cost-intensive technologies.

Latest Industry News:

Trimble (November 19, 2019) – Trimble, Hilti and Boston Dynamics Partner to Explore the Use of Autonomous Robots in Construction – Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), Hilti and Boston Dynamics announced today a collaboration to explore the integration of Trimble’s and Hilti’s construction management software solutions, GNSS technology and reality capture devices with Boston Dynamics’ Spot Robot platform.

Autonomous robots can play a significant role in construction, specifically in production and quality control workflows by enabling automation of routine and tedious tasks, reducing workload and improving safety. The companies will collaborate to develop a “proof-of-concept” solution. Equipped with Trimble’s and Hilti’s reality capture devices as its payload and directly communicating with a cloud-based construction management application, the Boston Dynamics Spot Robot will be able to provide consistent output, deliver improved efficiency on repeatable tasks and enable up-to-date as-built data analysis. The autonomous, terrain-agnostic capabilities support the dynamic nature of the construction environment, enabling the robot to by-pass obstacles and maintain its defined path to support routine tasks such as daily site scans, progress monitoring, asset management and remote support. Multi-directional communication between the robot, Trimble’s and Hilti’s payloads and the cloud application support a continuous flow of information and closes the loop for the construction environment.

“Utilizing robots for routine tasks in hazardous environments to improve safety, efficiency, and data capture consistency is part of our digital transformation vision” said Aviad Almagor, senior director for Mixed Reality and Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) at Trimble. “We are excited for this latest collaboration and looking forward to the potential integration of our hardware and software solutions with the Boston Dynamics’ Spot Robot to enhance field-oriented workflows, reduce amount of rework and facilitate on-site tasks.”

“Trimble’s and Hilti’s domain knowledge, market leadership and technologies are a great fit for our robotic platform,” said Michael Perry, vice president of Business Development at Boston Dynamics. “Deploying an integrated solution in the real-world environment doing dirty and dangerous work, before, during and after the construction stage is a common vision for the three companies, which can help drive the transformation of the construction industry.”

Top Leading Key Manufacturers in Global Robotic Total Station Market: Hexagon, Topcon, Trimble, CST / berger, South Group, FOIF, Boif, Dadi, TJOP and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Robotic Total Station in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Robotic Total Station Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Hexagon, Topcon, Trimble, CST / berger, South Group, FOIF, Boif, Dadi, TJOP, etc. are some of the key vendors of Robotic Total Station across the world. These players across Robotic Total Station Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

