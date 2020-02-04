New Era of Microservices in Healthcare Market 2020-2025: Technological Advancement and Prominent Key Players: Pivotal Software, IBM, Oracle, AWS, Salesforce

The Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and Microservices in Healthcare Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Microservices in Healthcare Market 2020-2025.

Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Overview:

This report studies the Global Microservices in Healthcare Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

According to the market report analysis, Microservices is a method of developing advanced software systems that focus on building single function modules with well-defined operations and interfaces. Microservices provide agility and are designed to align well with changing service deployment processes in healthcare sector from traditional practices to automation of services. The benefits of Microservices, such as their ability to increase overall efficiency and project delivery speed are the primary factors driving the growth of the Global Microservices in Healthcare Market.

The Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is segmented on the basis of Component, Delivery Mode, End-User and Region. Based on the Component, the Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is classified into Platforms and Services. On the basis of Delivery Mode, the Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is divided into On-premise Models and Cloud-based Models. Based on the End-User, the Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is sub-segmented into Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Lifesciences Industry, Research Organizations and others.

As per the regional analysis, the Microservices in Healthcare Market in the North America is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the increasing inclination towards automation of services in various industrial sectors and easy adoption of technologically advanced solutions to upgrade the healthcare services in this region. Increasing investment for incorporation of advanced technology and reliance on cloud-based solutions in the healthcare sector are fueling the growth of the Microservices in Healthcare Market in the Europe. Microservices in Healthcare Market in the APAC is expanding at a noteworthy pace owing to the high demand for advanced solutions for managing large number of services and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of these services for business development in this region.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers in Global Microservices in Healthcare Market: IBM (US), Oracle (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce.com (US), CA Technologies (US), Infosys (India), NGINX (US), Syntel (US), Pivotal Software (US) and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Global Industry News:

Pivotal Software (March 19, 2019) – A leading cloud-native platform provider, today at Greenplum Summit announced updates to Pivotal Greenplum, the leading massively parallel processing analytic database based on open-source Postgres, as well as a new offering, Pivotal Postgres, Pivotal’s enterprise distribution of open source Postgres – the fastest growing database of the year for two consecutive years (2017 and 2018) in terms of popularity.

“For 15 years, Pivotal has developed Pivotal Greenplum, the best version of Postgres for business intelligence and analytics at massive scale” says Jacque Istok, VP of Data at Pivotal. “We’re now combining that with our market-leading experience with the platform, tools, and methodologies for modern application transformation, in order to make Greenplum a first-class citizen in a modern software setting. We’re now also applying our Postgres expertise to offer our customers enterprise support for operational databases in the form of Pivotal Postgres.”

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Microservices in Healthcare in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Report 2020

1 Microservices in Healthcare Product Definition

2 Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Microservices in Healthcare Business Introduction

4 Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Microservices in Healthcare Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Microservices in Healthcare Market Forecast 2020-2025

9 Microservices in Healthcare Segmentation Product Type

10 Microservices in Healthcare Segmentation Industry

11 Microservices in Healthcare Cost of Production Analysis

12 Conclusion

