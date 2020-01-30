New Era of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market 2020-2025: Technological Advancement and Prominent Key Players: Medtronic, Brainlab, Karl Storz, Veran Medical

Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Report 2020-2024 cover detailed competitive outlook including the Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. The Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market Overview:

The Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market esteemed roughly USD 708.88 Million in 2017 is foreseen to develop with a sound development rate of over 7.00% over the conjecture time frame 2018-2025.

According to the market research, Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System is a kind of surgical navigation system, which can offer the patient preoperative or intraoperative image data and the operative bed patient’s anatomical structure corresponding accurate, operation tracking of surgical instruments and the position of the surgical instrument in the patient image in real-time updates on the form of the virtual probe display, make the doctor of surgical instruments relative to patient anatomy structure at a glance, make surgery more rapid, more accurate and safer.

Rapid growth in adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, increase in orthopedic & neurology disorder prevalence, high prevalence in ENT disorders and constant technological advancements & novel product launches are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, acceptance of surgical navigation system in ambulatory settings is the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunities in the near future. However, high cost associated with the surgical navigation system and product recalls are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market is sub-segmented into 110 VAC, 240 VAC and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market is classified into Orthopedic Navigation System, ENT Navigation System, Spinal Navigation System, Neurosurgery Navigation System and others.

Latest Industry News:

Medtronic Launches the First Artificial Intelligence System for Colonoscopy at United European Gastroenterology Week 2019 – Medtronic plc, the global leader in medical technology, today announced the launch of GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module at UEG Week in Barcelona, Spain. The GI Genius™ module is the first system worldwide using artificial intelligence to detect colorectal polyps. It provides physicians with a powerful new solution in the fight against colorectal cancer.

The GI Genius module uses advanced artificial intelligence to highlight the presence of pre-cancerous lesions with a visual marker in real-time – serving as an ever vigilant second observer. Studies have shown that having a second observer can increase polyp detection rates; every 1 percent increase in adenoma detection rate reduces the risk of colorectal cancer by 3 percent. Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common form of cancer globally with 1.8 million new cases every year.

“One of the key factors to maximizing the prevention of colorectal cancer is the integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence into daily practice. The use of artificial intelligence in gastroenterology ushers in a new era of diagnostic endoscopy that can improve the quality of colonoscopies. In my experience, the GI Genius module can be extremely precise in identifying lesions in the colonic mucosa that can be difficult to detect and may have been missed. This change in daily practice has the potential to improve diagnosis and overall outcomes for patients that may have colorectal cancer,” said Prof. Alessandro Repici, head of gastroenterology at Humanitas Hospital in Rozzano (Milan).

Top Leading Key in Players Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market:

1 Medtronic

2 Brainlab

3 Fiagon

4 Karl Storz

5 Scopis

6 Veran Medical and More…………

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Medtronic, Brainlab, Fiagon, Karl Storz, Scopis, Veran Medical are some of the key vendors of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System across the world. These players across Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation System in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

