New Era of Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market 2020-2025: Prominent Key Players – Quest Diagnostics, Cambridge Cognition, Bracket, ERT Clinical

This report provides in-depth study of “Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the organization. The Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.

Overview of Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market:

This report studies the Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

Some of the most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market are growing awareness related to brain fitness, advancements in technology and increasing elderly population. A major trend in the market is the use of cognitive assessment in home care, for adults who have suffered from a mild stroke.

The Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market is sub-segmented into Pen-and-Paper based assessment, Hosted assessment, Biometrics assessment and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market is classified into Clinical trials, Screening and diagnostic, Brain training, Academic research and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in North America.

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Cambridge Cognition, Bracket, Quest Diagnostics, Cogstate, MedAvante, ProPhase, CogniFit, ERT Clinical, NeuroCog Trials and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry Updates:

Quest Diagnostics (September 12, 2019) – Quest Diagnostics and hc1 Collaborate to Optimize Enterprise-wide Laboratory Testing for Health Systems – Quest Diagnostics, the world’s leading provider of diagnostic information services, and hc1, the bioinformatics leader in precision testing, today unveiled Quest Lab Stewardship powered by hc1, an innovative new service that employs machine learning to harmonize laboratory testing across health systems in order to help optimize laboratory test utilization.

Quest Lab Stewardship is the result of a strategic collaboration between Quest and hc1 focused on improving costs and clinical impact of lab testing, in- and out- of hospital settings.

“While lab testing is fundamental to delivering cost-effective healthcare, opportunities remain to drive out clinical variation when looking across patient touch points in a health system. Working with hc1, we’ve created a solution that overcomes several of the traditional barriers to delivering real-time enterprise insights needed to drive and support at-scale optimization of lab testing,” said David Freeman, General Manager, Information Ventures, Quest Diagnostics. “We’re taking a holistic approach to collaboration with hospitals and health systems, providing a scalable solution and a suite of associated services that will empower them to drive actionable insights that lead to measurable improvements in care, quality and costs.”

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

