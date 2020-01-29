New Era of 3PL Software Market 2020-2025: Technological Advancement and Prominent Key Players: Manhattan Associates, ShipBob, TOTALogistix, 3Gtms, Boltrics, 3PL Central

The Global 3PL Software Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and 3PL Software Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global 3PL Software Market 2020-2025.

Global 3PL Software Market Overview:

The report spread across 90 pages is an overview of the Global 3PL Software Market Report 2020. The Global 3PL Software Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2025 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The Global 3PL Software Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the 3PL Software Market development (2020 – 2025).

The Global 3PL Software Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. 3PL Software market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global 3PL Software Market is sub-segmented into On-premise, Cloud-based and others. On the basis of Application, the Global 3PL Software Market is classified into Large Enterprises, SMEs and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The 3PL Software Market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the 3PL Software Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in APAC.

Top Industry News:

Manhattan Associates (September 26, 2019) – Daikin to Improve Warehouse Visibility and Control with Manhattan Associates – Manhattan Associates Inc. today announced that Daikin Australia, one of the country’s leading air conditioning manufacturers and distributors, has chosen Manhattan Active SCALE to be installed in its new Sydney Daikin Park distribution centre (DC). Manhattan’s solution will provide Daikin with end-to-end real-time visibility and control over its operations, positioning it to better satisfy customer needs.

As part of Daikin’s broader business strategy, the company recently consolidated six distribution centres into one 33,000 square metre facility in Sydney. This new Daikin Park facility is the largest air conditioning DC in Australia and houses the company’s raw materials, spare parts, finished goods and manufacturing supplies. With this new DC, the company decided it needed a new supply chain solution to better manage its consolidated operations and enhance its ability to view and share supply chain data with customers.

Daikin selected Manhattan Active SCALE and will go live with the solution in October 2020. Manhattan’s leading WMS will allow the company to move from a manual, paper-based picking system towards an automated supply chain, where warehouse information will be made available in real time across every workflow. Armed with full 360-degree visibility over operations, from manufacturing to delivery, Daikin will be able to optimise operations and improve customer service.

Top Leading Key in Players Global 3PL Software Market: ChannelApe, ShipBob, VeraCore Software Solutions, Manhattan Associates, TOTALogistix, 3Gtms, Boltrics, 3PL Central, CODA Commerce, Wolin Design Group, Camelot 3PL Software, Flowspace, HighJump, IronLinx, Logistically and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global 3PL Software Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). ChannelApe, ShipBob, VeraCore Software Solutions, Manhattan Associates, TOTALogistix, 3Gtms, Boltrics, 3PL Central, CODA Commerce, Wolin Design Group, Camelot 3PL Software, Flowspace, HighJump, IronLinx, Logistically are some of the key vendors of 3PL Software across the world. These players across 3PL Software Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: 3PL Software Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of 3PL Software in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

