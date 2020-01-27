New Edition 2019: Photobiostimulation Devices Market Analysis by Top Players- THOR Photomedicine Ltd, Bioflex Laser Therapy , Ingeneus Pty. Ltd by 2026

Photobiostimulation therapy is also known as low-level light therapy (LLLT). Photobiostimulating devices are used for reducing pain, inflammation, and edema, promoting the healing of wounds, deeper tissue, and nerves, and preventing tissue damage. Modern photobiostimulation devices use LEDs to produce light of the required wavelength to achieve specific results.

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Photobiostimulation Devices Market are –

THOR Photomedicine Ltd, Bioflex Laser Therapy , Ingeneus Pty. Ltd., iRestore Laser, HairMax, LumiWave, Omega Laser Systems, TheraDome Inc., Vielight Inc., Pulse Laser Relief.

Market Segment by Type:

Infrared Light

Red Light

Other Types

Market Segment by Application:

Pain Management

Wound Care

Cosmetic Applications

Other Applications

Market Segment by End User:

Specialty Clinics

Research Institutions

Home Care Settings

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Executive Summary

Introduction

Research Methodology

Global Photobiostimulation Devices Market Overview

Global Photobiostimulation Devices Market, by Adhesive Type

5.1. Global Photobiostimulation Devices Market, Size and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.2. Global Photobiostimulation Devices Market, for Cream or Paste, 2015-2026

5.2.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.3. Global Photobiostimulation Devices Market, for Powder, 2015-2026

5.3.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

5.4. Global Photobiostimulation Devices Market, for Other Adhesive Types, 2015-2026

5.4.1. Key driving factors, trends and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, 2015-2026

Continued…………

