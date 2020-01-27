New Comprehensive Report on Microlearning Market is Thriving Worldwide with Prominent Players Saba Software, Axonify Inc., IBM Corporation, Bigtincan , SwissVBS , ISpring Solutions Inc

Global Microlearning Industry 2019 research report provide the details about industry overview and analysis about size, share, growth, trend, demand, outlook, classification revenue details, competitive scenario, industry analysis, markets forecast, manufacturers with development trends and forecasts 2026.

Microlearning is a new technology in which the content is delivered in small parts. Microlearning is in huge demand at present as it helps the reader to understand the vast content by breaking it in small important parts. The rise in demand of shorter learning method, shrinking attention spans, desk less training, mobile workers across organizations and expected shorter learning speed are the major factors which raised the global market of microlearning.

Lack of motivation among learners and lack of awareness of microlearning benefits are the prime challenges for microlearning market. But due to growing demand of microlearning across various verticals, such as, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Telecom & IT, the market of microlearning is expected to grow over the forecast period.

The global microlearning market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Scope of microlearning market includes by Component (Software, Services), by Organization Size (Small & Medium Organizations, Large Organizations), by Vertical (Healthcare & Life Sciences, BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Retail, Telecom & IT, Others) & by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Microlearning Market are –

Saba Software, Axonify Inc., IBM Corporation, Bigtincan , SwissVBS , ISpring Solutions Inc., Epignosis, Cornerstone , Qstream, Inc., Mindtree Ltd.

Market Segment by Component:

Software

Services

Based on Organization Size:

Small & Medium Organizations

Large Organizations

Based on vertical:

Healthcare & Life Sciences

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Retail

Telecom & IT

Others

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institutes

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

