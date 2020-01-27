New Comprehensive Report on Digital Map Market is Thriving Worldwide with Prominent Players IndoorAtlas Ltd., TomTom International BV., Environmental Systems Research Institute

The global digital map market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Scope of digital map market includes by Map Type (GIS, LiDAR, Digital Orthophotography, Aerial Photography, Others), by Application (Indoor, Outdoor), by End Use (Automotive, Military & Defense, Mobile Devices, Enterprise Solutions, Government & Public Sector) & by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).
Key Benefits of the Report:
Global, regional, country, product, application and market size and their forecast from 2019-2026
Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies.
A digital map is a cluster of data accumulated to produce a map in the form of a virtual image. It is developed on a combination of graphic elements allocated in the form of electronic information. These are primarily designed for demonstrating a particular road, area, or any specific geographical location. A wide rise in the use of geospatial information, smartphones and internet has raised the adoption of digital maps in various sectors and is considered to be the prime driving factor for digital map market globally.
However, security and privacy of mobile applications has always been the major challenge to tackle by the market. Despite this challenge many popular digital map providers are working on developing more advanced and accurate maps in future. Hence, looking at the present research and development in the digital map sector the digital map market is estimated to grow significantly in the forecast period.
The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Digital Map Market are –
IndoorAtlas Ltd., TomTom International BV., Environmental Systems Research Institute, HERE Technologies, Digital Map Products Inc., Nearmap, Navinfo Co., Ltd, Apple Inc., Autonavi Software Co. Ltd., Yahoo.
Market Segment by Type:
GIS
LiDAR
Digital Orthophotography
Aerial Photography
Others
Market Segment by Application:
Indoor
Outdoor
Market Segment by End Use:
Automotive
Military & Defense
Enterprise Solutions
Mobile Devices
Others
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
Manufacturers
Suppliers
Distributors
Government Body & Associations
Research Institutes
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico
Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy
Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea
South America- Brazil, Argentina
Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
Partial Chapter of the Table of Content
Executive Summary
Introduction
Research Methodology
Global Digital Map Market Overview
Digital Map Market by Application Outlook
5.1. Digital Map Market Share, by Application, 2018 & 2026
5.2. Indoor
5.2.1. Digital Map Market, by Indoor , 2015 – 2026
5.3. Outdoor
5.3.1. Digital Map Market, by Outdoor, 2015 – 2026
Continued…………
