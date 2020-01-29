New Approach of Distributed Data Grid Market 2019: To Business Applications with Top Key Players IBM, Oracle, Red Hat, Software AG, VMware, Alachisoft, GigaSpaces, Hazelcast, ScaleOut Software

A distributed data grid is a data storage software and enables different kinds of data processing by storing both structured and unstructured data. The improved performance, scalability, and high market responsiveness of distributed data grid technologies have driven its demand especially in the BFSI, retail and government sectors.

This report studies the Distributed Data Grid market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Distributed Data Grid market by product type and applications/end industries.

The emergence of internet of things (IoT) is also driving the growth of the market. The IoT connects devices with the help of inbuilt sensors and embedded systems and the data collected can be tracked and analyzed to provide personalized and highly automated solutions to clients. Distributed data grids can be used to track and analyze data in real-time thus helping to detect trends and insights in a specific market.

The distributed data grid market provides an opportunity for companies of in-memory computing software. The emergence of big data has been the primary driver for the growth of this market.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Distributed Data Grid. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Global Distributed Data Grid Industry is spread across 136 pages, profiling 09 companies and supported with tables and figures.

The major Key Players Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

IBM

Oracle

Red Hat

Software AG

VMware

Alachisoft

GigaSpaces

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Business of Product Type etc.):

Universal name space

Data transport service

Data access service

Product Applications (Industry Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

BFSI

Telecommunications

Retailers

Government

