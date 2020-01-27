New Approach of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market 2019: To Business Applications with Top Key Players CA Technologies, Emerson Electric Co, Fieldview Solutions, International Business Machines Corporation

A considerable rise in cloud computing and enterprise virtualization is increasing the demand for data centers. The increased numbers of data centers are in need of new and innovative technologies to reduce power consumption and cost of ownership for managing the data center infrastructure. The IT segment is considered to be the dominant market for data center infrastructure management market. Rising demand of DCIM solutions in IT, telecom, and other sectors will be considered the key factors for the significant growth of data center infrastructure management market in the forecast period.

The major challenges faced by the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market are underwater communication, accurate positioning measurements, unpredictable obstacles, and in-depth zone navigation. Despite all these challenges the upgraded technology included in the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) has managed to overcome the challenges significantly and is still trying reach perfection.

As per the latest news published in the Herald Correspondent, Saab AB and Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd. which are the well-known manufacturers in the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) industry are claiming that the tremendous development in the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) industry will drive the market and is estimated to reach to USD 7.74 billion by 2026.

The Manufacturers Analyzed in Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market are –

CA Technologies, Emerson Electric Co, Fieldview Solutions, International Business Machines Corporation, ITRACS Corporation, Inc., JouleX Inc., Nlyte Software, Ltd., RITTAL GMBH & CO. KG., Schneider Electric SA, SynapSense Corporation.

Market Segment by Type:

Software

Services

Market Segment by Vertical:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Executive Summary

Introduction

Research Methodology

Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Overview

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market by Vertical Outlook

5.1. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Share, by Vertical, 2018 & 2026

5.2. IT & Telecom

5.2.1. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by IT & Telecom, 2015 – 2026

5.3. BFSI

5.3.1. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by BFSI, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Retail

5.4.1. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Retail, 2015 – 2026

5.5. Healthcare

5.5.1. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Healthcare, 2015 – 2026

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Others, 2015 – 2026

Continued…………

