Neurovascular Devices Market to Witness Growth Acceleration during 2017 -2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Neurovascular Devices Market is accounted for $1.90 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.35 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth are favorable medical reimbursements, rising target patient population and enhanced effectiveness and better patient outcomes. Moreover, rising number of researches in neurovascular therapies and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market. However, commercialization across developing economies and lack of skilled neurosurgeons are hampering the market growth.

Neurological devices/Interventional neurology is the non-surgical specialty that uses minimally invasive, image guided techniques for the treatment of most complex and dangerous diseases of neck, brain, and spine. Neurovascular devices are extensively used for the treatment of neurovascular diseases like brain aneurysm, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), and others. A variety of material such as nitinol, cobalt, platinum can be used in neurovascular devices to achieve the specialized characteristics for aneurysm repair and ischemic stroke prevention.

By Therapeutic Application, the Ischemic strokes segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to growing patient pool suffering from ischemic stroke. Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood vessel carrying blood to the brain is blocked by a blood clot. By geography, North America has the highest market growth during the forecast period due to high pervasiveness of brain aneurysms. In U.S, High prevalence of ischemic stroke and stenosis will influence the growth.

Some of the key players include Penumbra, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Microport Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC , Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Kaneka Medix Corp, Integra Lifesciences, Asahi Intecc CO., LTD, and Integer Holdings Corporation.

Disease Pathologies Covered:

• Arteriovenous Malformation and Fistulas

• Ischemic Strokes

• Cerebral Aneurysms

• Stenosis

Processes Covered:

• Stenting technique

• Neurothrombectomy procedure

• Coiling procedure technique

• Cerebral angiography technique

• Flow disruption technique

Products Covered:

• Cerebral Balloon Angioplasty and Stenting Systems

• Support Devices

• Aneurysm Coiling & Embolization Devices

• Neurothrombectomy Devices

• Revascularization Devices

• Accessory Devices

• Other Products

Therapeutic Applications covered :

• Ischemic strokes

• Cerebral Artery Stenosis

• Brain Aneurysm

• Other

• Hemorrhagic Stroke

• Therapeutic Application

End User:

• Ambulatory Surgical Units

• Hospitals

• Clinics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

