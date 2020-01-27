Neurosurgery Software Market 2020-2025 by Renishaw, EMS Biomedical, Shimmer, Brainlab, Stryker, Inomed Medizintechnik, ELMIKO Medical Equipment, Touch Surgery

Global Neurosurgery Software Market valued approximately USD xx billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xx% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Neurosurgery Software Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Neurosurgery is a medical specialty related to the prevention, diagnosis, surgical treatment and rehabilitation of disorders affecting all parts of the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves and extra-cerebral vascular systems.

Rising technological advancements in healthcare sector and growing incidence of neurological disorders are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing adoption of neurostimulators is also aiding the growth in the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand from developed and developing region is the factors that likely to create numerous opportunity in the near future. However, high cost of equipment, lack of skilled professionals and lack of reimbursement from insurance companies add to upfront capital expenditure of the hospitals are the factors that limiting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Neurosurgery Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing prevalence of sports injuries and rising prevalence of neurological disorders among people in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Neurosurgery Software market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising aging population and availability of competitively priced surgical imaging equipment in the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Renishaw

EMS Biomedical

Shimmer

Brainlab

Stryker

Inomed Medizintechnik

ELMIKO Medical Equipment

Touch Surgery

NORAXON

Scopis

Lode

Nextech

MEVIS Informatica Medica

Compumedics

DX-Systems

Monteris Medical

Dr. Grossegger & Drbal

Micromar

Synaptive Medical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Preoperative Planning Software

Recording Software

Visualization Software

Analysis Software

Others

By Application:

Functional Neurosurgery

Endoscopic Surgery

Open Skull Surgery

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Neurosurgery Software Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Neurosurgery Software Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Neurosurgery Software Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Neurosurgery Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Neurosurgery Software Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Neurosurgery Software Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment

