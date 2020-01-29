Neuromorphic Computing Market: Regional Industry Segmentation, Survey by Production, Consumption, Revenue and CAGR Rate by 2024 – Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

This report provides in depth study of “Neuromorphic Computing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Home as a Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.

Global Neuromorphic Computing Market overview:

BusinessIndustryReports have new report spread across 96 pages is an overview of the Global Neuromorphic Computing Market Report 2020. The Global Neuromorphic Computing Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2024 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The Neuromorphic Computing Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2020-2024). The growth of the Neuromorphic Computing market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Neuromorphic Computing market. The global Neuromorphic Computing Market consists of a large pool of players. Vendors in this market are seen focusing on development of novel marketing strategies and ideas in order to carve a niche position for themselves.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Neuromorphic Computing industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Neuromorphic Computing market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.430969081105 from 2.0 million $ in 2014 to 12.0 million $ in 2020, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Neuromorphic Computing market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Neuromorphic Computing will reach 275.0 million $.

The Global Neuromorphic Computing Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Neuromorphic Computing Market is sub segmented into Hardware

Software. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Neuromorphic Computing Market is sub segmented into Aerospace & Defense, IT & Telecom, Medical, Automotive, Industrial.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2020 and 2024. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. The market in this region is likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period since North America is one of the major markets for image recognition. Also, the higher penetration of devices with unique voice and image identification capabilities in defense, wearables, IoT, and robotics technology for interactive experience is driving the growth of the neuromorphic computing market in North America.

Some of the Neuromorphic Computing Market manufacturers involved in the market are International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Samsung Electronics Limited, Intel Corp, Hrl Laboratories, Llc, General Vision Inc, Applied Brain Research, Inc, Brainchip Holdings Ltd , Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the Neuromorphic Computing Market manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the Neuromorphic Computing Market strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry Updates:

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 – Breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) that pave the way for autonomous driving. A new era of mobile computing innovation. The future of immersive sports and entertainment. Intel demonstrated all of these and more today at CES 2020, showcasing how the company is infusing intelligence across the cloud, network, edge and PC, and driving positive impact for people, business and society. Intel CEO Bob Swan kicked off today’s news conference by sharing updates from its Mobileye business, including a demonstration of its self-driving robocar navigating traffic in a natural manner. The drive demonstrated Mobileye’s unique and innovative approach to deliver safer mobility for all with a combination of artificial intelligence, computer vision, the regulatory science model of RSS and true redundancy through independent sensing systems.

Swan also highlighted Intel’s work with the American Red Cross and its Missing Maps project to improve disaster preparedness. Using integrated AI acceleration on 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel is helping the American Red Cross and its Missing Maps project to build highly accurate maps with bridges and roads for remote regions of the world, which helps emergency responders in the event of a disaster.“At Intel, our ambition is to help customers make the most of technology inflections like AI, 5G and the intelligent edge so that together we can enrich lives and shape the world for decades to come.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

1 The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Neuromorphic Computing Market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2 Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

3 Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

4 The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2024 is provided to determine the market potential.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of HD Map in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

