Neuromodulation Devices Market with Future Prospects, Key Player SWOT Analysis and Forecast To 2024

The Neuromodulation Devices market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Although a relatively new therapy pertaining to the nervous systems – neuromodulation has evolved consistently in the recent past, enabling in altering nerve activities via targeted stimulus delivery such as chemical agents or electrical stimulation. Neuromodulation has proven its worth for the diagnosis of various ubiquitous chronic diseases such as depression and Alzheimer’s disease. On the back of the trend of minimally invasive procedures, the demand for devices that are used for neuromodulation is primed to proliferate.

List of key players profiled in the Neuromodulation Devices market research report:

Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, St.Jude Medical, Synapse Biomedical, Nevro, Neurosigma, Neuropace, Neuronetics, Cyberonics, BioControl Medical

By Technology

Spinal cord stimulation medical devices, Deep brain stimulation devices, Sacral nerve stimulation devices, Vagus nerve stimulation devices, Gastric electric stimulation devices.

By Application

Medtronic’s Spinal Cord and Deep Brain Neurostimulation Systems, St. Jude Medical’s Eon Mini Neurostimulator System, Boston Scientific’s Precision Spinal Cord Stimulation System, Nevro’s Senza System for Spinal Cord Stimulation, Cyberonics’ VNS Therapy System, Codman & Shurtleff’s Medstream System, Medtronic’s Enterra Therapy System, IntraPace’s abiliti system.,

The global Neuromodulation Devices market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Neuromodulation Devices market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Neuromodulation Devices. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

