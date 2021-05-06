Global Network Slicing Market 2019 By Business Outlook, Segmentation and Top Key Players | Top Key Players Cisco; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Nokia; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Network Slicing report provides the segmentation of the global market on the basis of technology, application, product, and region. Each segment is detailed through a chapter which has been worded with careful thoughts with respect to always transforming market dynamics. This chapter gives details about the progress made by the companies so far and their expansion plans for the near future. The market report performs thorough analysis of the potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various angles. The market parameters and prominent features covered in this document make this Network Slicing business report outperforming.

Network Slicing Market Overview:

Global network slicing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 682.72 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be the high adoption rate for 5G networks and associated technologies.

Competitive Landscape

Cisco; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Nokia; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; NTT DOCOMO, INC.; ZTE Corporation; SK TELECOM CO., LTD.; Intel Corporation; Mavenir; Affirmed Networks; ARGELA; Aria Networks; BT; NEC Corporation; Deutsche Telekom AG; Telefónica S.A.; SAMSUNG among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising volume of mobile based data traffic; this factor is expected to foster market growth Growth in the levels of demand for high-speed large-scale data network coverage; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market



Increasing prevalence of network virtualization will also drive this market growth

Growing preference for broadband services in comparison to mobile-based network acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Complications regarding the brokerage of networks as well as concerns regarding exposure of information; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding radio access technology (RAT) heterogeneity and spatial diversity requirements with this technology is expected to hinder the growth of the market

By Component

Technologies Software-Defined Networking & Network Functions Virtualization Cloud Radio Access Network

Services Professional Services

Integration & Deployment

Network Testing

Network Planning & Optimization

Network Orchestration

Support & Maintenance

Consulting Managed Services



By Application Area

Remote Monitoring

Real-Time Surveillance

Supply Chain Management

Asset Management

Real-Time Streaming

Network Monitoring

Network Function Virtualization

Multimedia

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Public Safety

Agriculture

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Network Slicing Market

8 Network Slicing Market, By Service

9 Network Slicing Market, By Deployment Type

10 Network Slicing Market, By Organization Size

11 Network Slicing Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Research Methodology: Global Network Slicing Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

