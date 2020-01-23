Network Security Firewall Market: 2019 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2026 | Fortinet, Inc, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., WatchGuard Technologies, Inc, Sophos Ltd.

Global network security firewall market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Network security firewall is a security technology that is responsible for monitoring of all network-related traffic, with the capability of blocking any traffic access based on their demands which it validates from a predefined list of rules. Firewalls are the first and foremost security solution in any networking enterprise responsible for prohibiting any unauthorized access.

The Network Security Firewall market research report is a powerful research manual which provides detailed analytical information about the Network Security Firewall market. The report gives comprehensive data identified with the Network Security Firewall market starting from its introductory segment to the market division alongside the estimate of its development patterns. Readers can get important market details in terms of revenue and sales as well as highlights the bolstering factors which contribute in the revenue generation.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Symsoft, ANAM Technologies, Cellusys, SAP SE, AdaptiveMobile Security, Evolved Intelligence, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Mobileum Inc., Omobio, Open Mind Services Limited., Tata Communications., Fortinet, Inc, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., WatchGuard Technologies, Inc, Sophos Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., SonicWall., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Endian SRL among others.

With the requirement of better security and firewall infrastructures at an all-time high, due to the rapid rise in the sophistication and volume of cyber-attacks; the demand for having effective security solutions and infrastructure is in great demands. This is also due to the fact the volume of devices and IoT-based products are in significant rise, and therefore the vulnerability for these devices to suffer from cyber-attacks needs to be remedied by adopting better quality of firewall. The market players dealing in network security firewall are being presented with a highly valuable opportunity as the availability of an IT vendor in various regions of the world who can provide unified security services is very limited, therefore the major players can establish better service offerings in the different geographical regions.

Strategic acquisitions carried out by major market players:

In September 2019, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. announced that they had agreed to acquire Zingbox for USD 75 million, with the acquisition expected to close by first fiscal quarter of 2020. The combined technologies and capabilities of both the companies will extend the delivery of Palo Alto Networks’ security solutions to the different enterprises and organizations

In October 2018, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of RedLock Inc., thereby expanding the capabilities of the company for cloud-based security. The combined technologies will be able to offer the consumers with a unified solution for effectively securing the cloud infrastructure and reducing the incidences of any sophisticated attacks. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. hopes to provide consumers with a single security offering consisting of both the company’s capabilities and offering cloud security analytics, continuous security, compliance monitoring and advanced threat detection

: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of – By Component Solutions Services By Solution SMS Firewall A2P Messaging P2A Messaging Signaling Firewall SS7 Firewall Diameter Firewall Others By Service Professional Services Deployment and Integration Consulting Services Support and Maintenance Managed Services By Type Packet Filtering State full Packet Inspection Next Generation Firewall Unified Threat Management By Deployment On-Premises Cloud Network Function Virtualization

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand chain of the market

Market valuation (revenue and/or volume)

Key trends/opportunities/challenges

Forces defining present and estimated future state of the competitive landscape

Technological developments

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

Market Drivers:

Increased network security and privacy is driving the market growth

Implementation of next-generation networking technologies is acting as a driver for the market growth

New vulnerabilities in SS7 is enhancing the market growth

Administrative regulations encouraging network security application firewall is flourishing the market growth

Advancement of digital transformation in the telecommunications industry is propelling the market growth

Market Restraint:

The absence of basic network firewall restoration is hampering the market growth

