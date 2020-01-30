Network Security Firewall Market: 2019 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth And Forecast 2026 | Fortinet, Inc, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Watchguard Technologies, Inc, Sophos Ltd.
The Network Security Firewall Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The scope of this Network Security Firewall market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions. . The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market.
Global Network Security Firewall Market: Overview
Global network security firewall market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.Global Network Security Firewall Market By Component (Solutions, Services) Solution (SMS Firewall, A2P Messaging, P2A Messaging, Signaling Firewall, SS7 Firewall, Diameter Firewall, Others) Service (Professional Services, Deployment and Integration, Consulting Services, Support and Maintenance, Managed Services) Type(Packet Filtering, State full Packet Inspection, Next Generation Firewall, Unified Threat Management ) Deployment(On-Premises, Cloud, Network Function Virtualization) Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Company Coverage of Network Security Firewall Market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):
- Symsoft,
- ANAM Technologies,
- Cellusys,
- SAP SE,
- AdaptiveMobile Security,
- Evolved Intelligence,
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,
- Mobileum Inc.,
- Omobio,
- Open Mind Services Limited.,
- Tata Communications.,
- Fortinet, Inc,
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.,
- WatchGuard Technologies, Inc,
- Sophos Ltd.,
- Juniper Networks, Inc.,
- SonicWall.,
- Barracuda Networks, Inc. ,
- Endian SRL
Let’s know why the report is worth considering-
- Utilizes Powerful Tools and Methodologies-: The Network Security Firewall market has been evaluated and analyzed utilizing various powerful market research tool and methodologies such as SWOT analysis, income feasibility analysis, PEST analysis and PORTER’s Five Forces analysis. These tools analyze the competitive forces prevailing in the market which somehow affects the market growth.
- Performs Competitive Analysis: The Network Security Firewall report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.
With the requirement of better security and firewall infrastructures at an all-time high, due to the rapid rise in the sophistication and volume of cyber-attacks; the demand for having effective security solutions and infrastructure is in great demands. This is also due to the fact the volume of devices and IoT-based products are in significant rise, and therefore the vulnerability for these devices to suffer from cyber-attacks needs to be remedied by adopting better quality of firewall. The market players dealing in network security firewall are being presented with a highly valuable opportunity as the availability of an IT vendor in various regions of the world who can provide unified security services is very limited, therefore the major players can establish better service offerings in the different geographical regions.
Strategic acquisitions carried out by major market players:
- In September 2019, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. announced that they had agreed to acquire Zingbox for USD 75 million, with the acquisition expected to close by first fiscal quarter of 2020. The combined technologies and capabilities of both the companies will extend the delivery of Palo Alto Networks’ security solutions to the different enterprises and organizations
- In October 2018, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of RedLock Inc., thereby expanding the capabilities of the company for cloud-based security. The combined technologies will be able to offer the consumers with a unified solution for effectively securing the cloud infrastructure and reducing the incidences of any sophisticated attacks. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. hopes to provide consumers with a single security offering consisting of both the company’s capabilities and offering cloud security analytics, continuous security, compliance monitoring and advanced threat detection
- Conducts Overall Network Security Firewall Market Segmentation : This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –
- By Component
- Solutions
- Services
By Solution
- SMS Firewall
- A2P Messaging
- P2A Messaging
- Signaling Firewall
- SS7 Firewall
- Diameter Firewall
- Others
By Service
- Professional Services
- Deployment and Integration
- Consulting Services
- Support and Maintenance
- Managed Services
By Type
- Packet Filtering
- State full Packet Inspection
- Next Generation Firewall
- Unified Threat Management
By Deployment
- On-Premises
- Cloud
- Network Function Virtualization
- Helps to identify the key areas through geographical analysis: The Network Security Firewall market research report serves as a helpful guide to the shape and track the business growth in the targeted regions. The location or region plays an important in refining and improving marketing strategies, so this report incorporates in-depth geographical analysis of the following regions-:
Which Regions Covers in the Report Study?
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
What Qualitative and Quantitative Insights in the Report?
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand chain of the market
- Market valuation (revenue and/or volume)
- Key trends/opportunities/challenges
- Forces defining present and estimated future state of the competitive landscape
- Technological developments
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
Market Drivers:
- Increased network security and privacy is driving the market growth
- Implementation of next-generation networking technologies is acting as a driver for the market growth
- New vulnerabilities in SS7 is enhancing the market growth
- Administrative regulations encouraging network security application firewall is flourishing the market growth
- Advancement of digital transformation in the telecommunications industry is propelling the market growth
Market Restraint:
- The absence of basic network firewall restoration is hampering the market growth
Why to Buy this Research Study?
- A detailed analysis of key segments of the market
- Recent developments in the market’s competitive landscape
- Detailed analysis of market segments up to second or third level of segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected future valuation of the market in terms of revenue and/or volume
- Key business strategies adopted by influential market vendors
- Outline of the regulatory framework surrounding and governing numerous aspects of the market
- Growth opportunities in emerging and established markets
- Recommendations to market players to stay ahead of the competition
