Network Management System (NMS) Market to 2024 – Growing Steady at 9.5% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 11.0 Billion

According to Market Study Report, Network Management System (NMS) Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Network Management System (NMS) Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Network Management System (NMS) Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Network Management System Market size is expected to grow from 7.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 11.0 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 241 pages, profiling 30 companies and supported with 113 tables and 47 figures is now available in this research.

#Key Players-Cisco (US), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Juniper Networks (US), Nokia (Finland), SolarWinds(US), CA Technologies(US), NETSCOUT(US), Riverbed Technology (US), Micro Focus (UK), Ipswitch (US), ExtraHop Networks (US), Colasoft (China), Flowmon Networks (Czech Republic), ManageEngine (US), LiveAction(US), Paessler AG(Germany), SevOne(US), Cubro Network Visibility (Austria), Kentik (US) and Others.

By services, the training, support, and maintenance service segment is expected to account for the highest market share during the forecast period. Training, support, and maintenance services keep the network running and operational with the utmost efficiency. Training services and support standards help take full advantage of the capabilities provided by the solution providers. To increase operational efficiency with a lower cost, companies use support services.

Among the vertical segment, the vertical healthcare segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Organizations in the healthcare vertical majorly rely on secure network environments to transfer the Protected Health Information (PHI). These networks must be stable to provide clinicians the access to mission-critical applications and regulate the use of the network for personal content.

Research Coverage:

Network Management System (NMS) Market by component, deployment type, organization size, end user, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the global NMS market.