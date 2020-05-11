Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market to 2024 – Growing Steady at 22.9% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 36.3 Billion

According to Market Study Report, Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Access FREE Sample Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2851196

The Global Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market size is projected to grow from US$ 12.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 36.3 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)of 22.9% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 158 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 98 Tables and 44 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market:

Cisco (US)

Ericsson (US)

Huawei (China)

VMware(US)

Nokia (Finland)

HPE (US)

Dell EMC (US)

Juniper Networks (US)

Affirmed Networks (US)

NETSCOUT (US)

NEC (Japan)

Ribbon Communications (US)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Ciena (US)

ECI Telecom (Israel)

Metaswitch (UK)

Mavenir (US)

Radisys (US)

Wind River (US)

“The virtual appliance segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Virtual appliance primarily includes various networking operations,such as traffic forwarding, traffic monitoring, security, caching, intrusion detection system, and domain name service. These operations are widely carried over Virtual Customer Premise equipment (VCPe) over the edge. This has considerably affected enterprises to streamline their network complexities.Thus, the segment is expected to record decent momentum in the coming years.

Get 20% Discount on this research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2851196

“The service providers segment to lead the NFV market in 2019”

Service providers such as telecom service providers and cloud service providers are actively leveraging NFV to optimize networks, improve service delivery times, increase Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), and reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure(OPEX). NFV transforms networks into more open and programmable frameworks by implementing a decoupled centralized control layer, which optimizes network resources, resulting in reduced network congestions, enhanced network user capacity (bandwidth requirement), and the minimized cost associated with hardware requirement for network user expansions.

“APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

APAC consists of major economies, such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. These countries are gaining worldwide attention due to their rapid growth and advancements, such as the adoption of cloud, big data, NFV, and digital transformation technologies. The latest 4G and 5G technology intervention in the APAC region is a major reason for the rapid digital transformation in the region.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the NFV market.

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 15%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 45%

By Designation: C-level – 40%, Directors – 35%, Managers – 15%, and Others – 10%

By Region: North America – 45%,Europe– 30%, APAC– 15%,and RoW– 10%

Competitive Landscape of Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Strength of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Market Ranking for the Network Function Virtualization Market, 2018

Ask Question at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2851196

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall NFV market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape and gaining insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Phone: +1 888 391 5441