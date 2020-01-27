Network Forensics Market 2018 – 2026 Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Network Forensics Market was valued US$ 1.43 Bn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 4.33 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.85 % during forecast period.Network forensics market is segmented into vertical, component, deployment, and region. On the basis of vertical, market divided into BFSI, healthcare, government, it & telecom, education, retail, energy & utility, manufacturing, others. Based on components, market is classified by software, services. According to deployment, market is divided into on-premises, software-as-a-service. Geographically market is spread by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Network forensics market helps different enterprises to protect endpoints, networks, and data centers from various malicious attacks, ransomware, sophisticated cybercriminals, and advanced persistent threats (APTs). The main driving factors of network forensics market are the increased need to secure networks from advanced attacks, such as ransomware, distributed denial of service (DDoS), and advanced persistent threats (APTs), the increased attacking/hacking techniques, and the need for government regulations and regulatory agreements. So that, organizations are deploying advanced network forensics solutions to secure networks and endpoints from cyber threats.
On the basis of the component segment, the software segment is expected to have the highest market revenue share by 2026. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
North America is expected to hold the highest market share of around 30% in 2026, followed by Asia Pacific regions. The growth of network forensics in North America region is owing to increase in cyber security threats, particularly among government and banking sectors. Also, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR value of more than 15% for the forecast period, followed by South America.
Key players operated in network forensics market are IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, FireEye, Symantec Corporation, NETSCOUT Systems, EMC RSA, Viavi Solutions, LogRhythm, NIKSUN and Savvies, Novetta Solutions, AccessData, Narus, WildPackets, NetWitness, Solera Networks.
