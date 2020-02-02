Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- NETGEAR, Synology, (Taiwan), Western Digital Corporation, QNAP Systems

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Network Attached Storage (NAS) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Network Attached Storage (NAS) market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Network Attached Storage (NAS) players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Network Attached Storage (NAS) industry situations. According to the research, the Network Attached Storage (NAS) market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Network Attached Storage (NAS) market.

Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market was valued at USD 15.53 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 60.81 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.62% from 2018 to 2025.

Key players in the Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market include:

NETGEAR

Synology

(Taiwan)

Western Digital Corporation

QNAP Systems

(Taiwan) Buffalo Americas

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Seagate Technology PLC.

Dell EMC