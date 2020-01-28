Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Key Insights, Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies

Transparency Market Research has recently announced the publication of a new research report that opens a dialogue about the global nephrology and urology devices market. The research report, titled “Nephrology and Urology Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018,” provides a comprehensive outlook of the overall market. According to the research report, the global nephrology and urology devices market was valued at US$13.3 bn in 2011 and is expected to reach US$20.5 bn by 2018, surging at a CAGR of 6.4% from2012 to 2018.

Nephrology and urology study the kidney and urinary systems and the various complications associated with them. For gaining a better perspective of these integral systems of the human body, this branch of medical science uses nephrology and urology devices. These devices are used for treating chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and kidney stone amongst others.

The global nephrology and urology devices market is expected to witness rapid growth due to the increasing cases of chronic kidney diseases (CKD). The rising number of cases and a growing pool of geriatrics across the globe are both responsible for this boom in the market. Furthermore, the rising awareness about the advantages of these devices such as reduced recovery and treatment time is also fueling the overall market.

Request PDF Sample of Nephrology and Urology Devices Market Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=286

Another factor influencing the growth of the global nephrology and urology devices market is the growing expenditure on healthcare amongst developing regions. For instance, several economies in Asia Pacific are poised to spend a considerable amount on lithotripters in the near future. The developed regions are also expected to follow this trend. The growing need to keep up with the infrastructural needs in hospital in regions such as North America and Europe will also drive this market.

The global nephrology and urology devices market has been segmented on the basis of the type of devices into: Dialysis devices, urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse treatment devices, urinary stone treatment devices, benign prostatic hyperplasia devices, and endoscopy devices. Geographically, this market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Currently, Europe has a dominant stake in the global nephrology and urology devices market and is expected to maintain it in the forecast period. Analysts predict that the Asia Pacific region will grow at a fast pace as well. The burgeoning medical tourism industry in Asia is responsible for the swift growth of the nephrology and urology devices market in the region.

Buy Now “Nephrology and Urology Devices Market” Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=286<ype=S

Some of the key players operating in the global nephrology and urology devices market are Asahi Kasei Corp., Dornier Medtech, Baxter Corporation and Gambro, Terumo Corporation, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., and B Braun Group. The research report profiles these players to provide a fair assessment of the competitive landscape of the overall market. To provide a detailed analysis of the global nephrology and urology devices market, the researchers have also delved into the research and development activities, financial overview, investment outlook, business and marketing strategies, and expansion plans of these companies for the near future.