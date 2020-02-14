Neoprene Market by Top Manufacturers with Production, Price, Revenue (value) and Market Share to 2023
The Neoprene Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2023 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the Neoprene industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.
Neoprene is a family of synthetic rubbers that are produced by polymerization of chloroprene. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market.
Neoprene Market Report by Material, Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).
The report firstly introduced the Neoprene basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.
Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.
In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this report include:
- DuPont Chemicals
- Lanxess AG
- EniChem
- Bayer AG
- Zenith Industrial Rubber Products
- Denki Kagaku Kogyo
- TOSOH
- SDK
- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation
- Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group
- Denka Company limited
The end users/applications and product categories analysis:
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
- Neoprene Sponge/Foam
- Neoprene Rubber Sheet
- Neoprene Latex
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Neoprene for each application, including-
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Building & Construction
- Textiles
Table of Contents:
Part I Neoprene Industry Overview
Chapter One Neoprene Industry Overview
Chapter Two Neoprene Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis
Part II Asia Neoprene Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)
Chapter Three Asia Neoprene Market Analysis
Chapter Four 2014-2019 Asia Neoprene Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
Chapter Five Asia Neoprene Key Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter Six Asia Neoprene Industry Development Trend
Part III North American Neoprene Industry (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)
Chapter Seven North American Neoprene Market Analysis
Chapter Eight 2014-2019 North American Neoprene Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
Chapter Nine North American Neoprene Key Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter Ten North American Neoprene Industry Development Trend
Part IV Europe Neoprene Industry Analysis (The Report Company Including the Below Listed But Not All)
Chapter Eleven Europe Neoprene Market Analysis
Chapter Twelve 2014-2019 Europe Neoprene Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
Chapter Thirteen Europe Neoprene Key Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter Fourteen Europe Neoprene Industry Development Trend
Part V Neoprene Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility
Chapter Fifteen Neoprene Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis
Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis
Chapter Seventeen Neoprene New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Part VI Global Neoprene Industry Conclusions
Chapter Eighteen 2014-2019 Global Neoprene Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast
Chapter Nineteen Global Neoprene Industry Development Trend
Chapter Twenty Global Neoprene Industry Research Conclusions
