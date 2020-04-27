Neoprene Fabric Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2018-2025

Neopreneis a type of synthetic rubber, which is majorly used to produce various types of utility clothing such as sportswear and activewear. Neoprene fabric offers several advantages such as enhanced grip, bi-stretchable characteristics, and wicking functions; therefore these are preferred by athletes to enhance their performance. is a type of synthetic rubber, which is majorly used to produce various types of utility clothing such as sportswear and activewear. Neoprene fabric offers several advantages such as enhanced grip, bi-stretchable characteristics, and wicking functions; therefore these are preferred by athletes to enhance their performance.

Increasing awareness regarding health and shifting focus toward fitness and sport activities among people are expected to boost the demand for neoprene fabric. Neoprene-based outfits are quick-drying, thermal resistant, and static resistant. These properties propel the demand for neoprene fabric. Moreover, rising consumer interest in sports- & fitness-related activities fueled the sports and fitness apparel industry in last few year. This, in turn, has increased the demand for neoprene fabric.

Neoprene, also known as polychloroprene, is a type of synthetic rubber, which is produced by polymerization of chloroprene. It comprises characteristics such as low oxidization rate and ozone & weathering resistance, which help to extend the shelf life of neoprene-based products, despite exposure to ozone compound and weathering stimulators. In addition, neoprenes resistance to hydrogen gas, natural gas, ammonium salts, mineral oils, silicone oils, greases, and various chemicals is a key factor that boosts the demand for neoprene-based products. Furthermore, fire resistance, high thermal insulation, and lightweight nature of the fabric have increased its use in manufacturing wetsuits/swimsuits. Moreover, enhanced flexibility and adequate surface friction are some of the major advantages of using neoprene for the production of wide range of apparels.