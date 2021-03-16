“Needle Free Injection Market 2020 (Antares Pharma Inc Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc PharmaJet, …More)”

Report Title: Global Market Study for Needle Free Injection Market: Market Share, Size, Technology, Development, Investment, Costs, Profits, Technology.

Introduction, The needle-free injection system is a novel technique used to introduce medicines to patients without piercing the skin with conventional needles. This technology offers the benefit of reducing patient concern about the use of needles. These injections are very effective for a wide range of drugs and results in less pain and hence are strongly preferred by patients. Additional benefits of these needle-free injections include fast results as compared to conventional needles and no issue of needle disposal. This technique could be used to administer vaccines and medications in the pork industry. The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases is propelling the need for needle-free injections. Increase in investments in the pharmaceutical sector and convenient use of these medical devices in home care are projected to drive market growth over the forecast period. , However, the high cost of these devices, strict regulatory bodies, and stringent regulatory policies are expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period. , The global needle-free injection market has been segmented, by product, technology, usability, type of medication, site of delivery, application, and end user., Based on product type, the global needle-free injection market has been categorized as fillable needle-free injectors and prefilled needle-free injectors., On the basis of technology, the global needle-free injection market is further sub-segmented into jet-based, spring-based, and laser-powered., By usability, the global needle-free injection market is further sub-segmented into reusable needle-free injectors and disposable needle-free injectors., The global needle-free injection market by type of medication is further sub-segmented into liquid-based needle-free injectors, powder-based needle-free injectors, and projectile/depot-based needle-free injectors., On the basis of site of delivery, the global needle-free injection market is further sub-segmented into intradermal injectors, intramuscular injectors, and subcutaneous injectors., By application, the global needle-free injection market is further sub-segmented into vaccination, insulin delivery, and oncology. , On the basis of end user, the market has been classified as hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings. , The global needle-free injection market was valued at USD 10,377.7 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.28 % during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players: –

Antares Pharma IncEndo Pharmaceuticals IncPharmaJet, IncInovio Pharmaceuticals IncMedical International Technology, IncINJEX Pharma GmBHNational Medical Products IncEuropean Pharma GroupPenJet CorporationValeritas Holdings, IncCROSSJECTMIKA MEDICAL COD’Antonio Consultants International, Inc

