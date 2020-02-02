Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- Arria NLG, Yseop, Narrative Science, Automated Insights, Retresco GmbH

New Jersey, United States – The report titled, Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market has been recently published by Verified Market Research. The Natural Language Generation (NLG) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the Natural Language Generation (NLG) market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top Natural Language Generation (NLG) players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts Natural Language Generation (NLG) industry situations. According to the research, the Natural Language Generation (NLG) market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the Natural Language Generation (NLG) market.

Global Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market was valued at USD 306 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1322.02 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.97 % from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market include:

Arria NLG

Yseop

Narrative Science

Automated Insights

Retresco GmbH

CoGenTex

Phrasetech

Veritone

NewsRx

Conversica