Natural Gas Liquids Market | Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Geography, Forecast to 2027

Natural gas liquids are hydrocarbons in the same family of molecules as crude oil and natural gas, composed exclusively of hydrogen and carbon. Natural gas liquids such as butane, propane, ethane, and isobutene have gained popularity in the petrochemical industry owing to its wide range of applications that boosting demand for the natural gas liquids market. Increasing demand from refineries and high demand from industrial and residential consumers are driving the growth of the natural gas liquids market.

Increasing demand for space heating owing to its rapidly changing climate condition are propelling the growth of the market. Rising demand for natural gas liquids in rubber production and plastics production applications is also boosting demand for the natural gas liquids market. However, the huge cost of handling, transportation, and storage of natural gas liquids may hamper the growth of the market. The increasing investments toward the petrochemical industry also surge in the consumption of products for heating, cooking, burning is expected to drive the growth of the natural gas liquids market.

The report also includes the profiles of key natural gas liquids companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

BP PLC

Chesapeake Energy Corp.

ConocoPhillips

Exxon Mobil Corp

Linn Energy LLC

Range Resources Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

SM Energy

Statoil ASA

Swift Energy Company

