Natural Gas Liquids Market Comprehensive Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2022

Global Natural Gas Liquids Market accounted for 7,306-kilo barrels/day in 2015 and is expected to reach 11,468 kilo barrels/day by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period. In 2015, Ethane occupied more than two-fifths of the total share, in terms of volume.

Accelerating investment toward clean energy sources driven by concerns over diversification of fuel & shifting regulatory mandates toward energy transition will stimulate the natural gas liquid market. For instance, The Texas Clean Fleet Program directs owners to permanently remove the diesel vehicles from the road and replace them with alternative fuel vehicles. Furthermore, the growing need to cater increasing domestic demand, reinforce energy security and achieve self-sufficiency will augment the industry outlook.

Increase in demand for petrochemical plants, refineries, and residential and industrial sectors are the major factors fueling the growth of the natural gas and liquid market. Propane is primarily used in petrochemical plants as a feedstock to produce ethylene and propylene, which is further used in making plastics. In addition, normal butane when mixed with propane produces ethylene and butadiene, which finds application in the production of synthetic rubber. Owing to rise in environmental concerns, the demand for isobutane has increased with extensive application in refineries to improve the quality of motor gasoline. However, the costs of crude oil has reduced significantly over the past few years. This has reduced the price of naptha, which has dampened the profitability of manufacturers in the global natural gas liquid market. Furthermore, the demand for isobutanes is expected to rise with applications in refrigerants and in common cooking lighters whereas pentanes are common ingredients in pesticides

Surge in demand for space heating owing to rapidly changing climatic condition along with rising consumption of plastics and synthetic rubber for various applications will stimulate the global market growth.

Natural gas liquids (NGLs) products are being transported through regular transport means such via tankers and ships but there is a need to develop a proper transportation channel for these products whereas, development of proper infrastructure can pave the way for potential market opportunities.

Asia-Pacific occupied approximately one-fifth of the total share by volume in 2015. The rise in energy demand has escalated the growth of natural liquids market especially in emerging economies like India and China. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for natural gas liquids, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% during the projection tenure.

Eminent market players in this sector include Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Chesapeake Energy Corporation, ConocoPhillips Company, SM Energy, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP Plc, Range Resources Corporation, Statoil ASA, Swift Energy Company, and Linn Energy LLC.

Natural Gas Liquids Market Key Findings:

In 2015, Propane occupied more than one-fifth of the total share by volume.

The natural gas liquid market for ethane is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period.

The European natural gas liquid market for propane is likely to achieve a CAGR of 6.60% from 2016 to 2022.

In 2015, North America dominated the market with more than two-fifths of the total share by geography.

The U.S. market for natural gas liquids is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period.

