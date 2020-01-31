Natural Gas Compressor Market Global Insights and Business Outlook 2026 | Ariel Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Bauer Compressors, Atlas Copco, Siemens

The Global Natural Gas Compressor Market Size, Share, Analysis, Forecast and Revenue 2019-2026. The Natural Gas Compressor Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Natural Gas Compressor Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The global Natural Gas Compressor market is valued at 861.5 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1011.9 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Major Players in Natural Gas Compressor Market are:

Ariel Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Bauer Compressors, Atlas Copco, Siemens, General Electric, Fornovo Gas, Quincy, Aerotecnica Coltri, Man Diesel & Turbo, Ebara Corporation, Tianyi, Kerui, Jereh, Kaishan Group, Shenyang Blower, Xi’an Shaangu Power, Sichuan Jinxing, and Other.

This section of the report identifies a number of key manufacturers of the market.

Most important types of Natural Gas Compressor covered in this report are:

Centrifugal Type

Reciprocating Type

Screw Type

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Natural Gas Compressor market covered in this report are:

CNG Filling Station

Petroleum Refineries Factory

Processing/Chemical Plants

Industrial Manufacturing

Other

A natural gas compressor increases the pressure of a gas by reducing its volume. Natural gas enters the cylinder through the intake valve, where it is compressed and forced through relief valves.

Technical barriers natural gas compressor are relatively high, resulting in the degree of high-level concentration. The main companies in the market natural gas compressor Ariel Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Siemens and General Electric, etc. Businesses are concentrated in the United States, Europe and China. China is the largest production area occupied on the production of 39.43% in 2017.

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Natural Gas Compressor market are:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

