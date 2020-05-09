Natural Fatty Acids Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Natural Fatty Acids Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Natural Fatty Acids market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Natural Fatty Acids Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

BASF, AkzoNobel, Ashland, Kraton, Baerlocher, Chemithon, Behn-Meyer, Chemol, New Japan Chemical, Chemrez, Colgate-Palmolive, Croda Industrial Chemicals, Eastman Chemical, Vantage Oleochemicals, Faci, Ferro, Godrej, Hobum Oleochemicals, LG Chemicals, Mazzoni, Oleo Chemical, Oleon, Oleoquimica Brazil, Oxiteno, VVF, Zibo Fengbao Chemical, Yueyang Ch-Cheng Oleochemicals, Vale Mining, Wilmar.

The global Natural Fatty Acids Market to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The major factors driving the growth of market studied are the increasing demand for glycerin to manufacture propylene glycol and epichlorohydrin, government regulations promoting the use of eco-friendly products, broader use of C18s in oilfield and drilling applications, and increasing demand from the cosmetics and personal care market On the flipside, the fluctuating supply, and prices of feedstock materials serve as the major stumbling blocks in growth of the market studied.

– Household, cosmetics, and personal care products segment dominated the market. The segment is likely to grow during the forecast period due to the growing demand from personal care products, driven by the hygiene awareness and the increased demand resulting from the rise in women’s employment.

Key Market Trends

Household, Cosmetics, and Personal Care Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– The antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties of natural fatty acids make it widely popular for use in the household, cosmetics, and personal care market.

– Besides, fatty acid provides an opacifying effect and consistency and increases the thickness of the product. Hence, such properties of natural fatty acids make them widely popular for use in cosmetics and personal care products.

– The personal care products market is expected to cross over USD 200 billion by 2020, with Asia-Pacific and Europe leading the market, which is expected to be driven by high demand for such products in these markets.

– Evolution in consumer lifestyles as a result of rising incomes, increasing urbanization contributing to the increasing consumption of personal care and cosmetic products in the market, and growing awareness about the importance of hygiene have led to the robust growth in demand for household, cosmetics, and personal care products.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. In the region, the demand for natural fatty acids is widely driven by its increasing application in industries, such as cosmetics and personal care, detergent and soaps, oilfield, and lubricants.

– The region has been witnessing strong growth in the demand for personal care and cosmetic products, majorly driven by the influence of western culture. This has led to the increased usage of cosmetic products by teenagers, increased awareness of being presentable with growing women employment, and hygiene awareness, owing to which the production of such products has also been increasing in the region.

– Besides, Asia-Pacific is also the largest producer of products, such as soaps, rubber, and plastics. The production of rubber and plastics has been increasing noticeably in the region with growing usage from industries, such as construction, automotive, and electronics.

The Natural Fatty Acids market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Natural Fatty Acids Market on the basis of Types are:

Stearic acid, Fractionated fatty acids, Distilled fatty acids, Polyunsaturated acids

On The basis Of Application, the Global Natural Fatty Acids Market is Segmented into :

Personal and household care, Plastics, Rubber, Detergents

Regions are covered by Natural Fatty Acids Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Natural Fatty Acids are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

