Natural Caloric Sweeteners Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2019 – 2027

The Natural Caloric Sweeteners market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Natural Caloric Sweeteners market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of form, the natural caloric sweeteners market has been segmented as-

Solid

Liquid

On the basis of industry, the natural caloric sweeteners market has been segmented as-

Food & Beverage industry

Pharmaceutical industry

On the basis of application, the natural caloric sweeteners market has been segmented as-

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Protein Powder

Sports Nutrition

Natural Caloric Sweeteners Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global natural caloric sweeteners market are Archer Daniels Midland (the U.S.), Tate & Lyle (U.K.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (the U.S.), Cargill Inc.(the U.S.), Ingredion Inc. (the U.S.), Celanese Corporation (the U.S.), and NutraSweet (the U.S.) among others. Apart from the above mentioned companies, many other manufacturers are showing a keen interest in the natural caloric sweeteners market, owing to its wide application in the food and pharmaceuticals industry, resulting in high demand for natural caloric sweeteners over the forecast period.

Natural Caloric Sweeteners Market Opportunities

Rising awareness of consumers towards their health, around the globe, is expected to drive the demand for natural products, simultaneously driving the growth of the natural caloric sweeteners market. Increasing consumption of low sugar or low glycemic index food is expected to create opportunities for natural caloric sweetener manufacturers to expand their product offerings in the global natural caloric sweeteners market. Natural caloric sweeteners are also clean label products. Clean label products are product having an easily understandable ingredients list. These are healthy, nutritious, and natural and more in-demand from consumers, which is propelling the demand for natural caloric sweeteners in the market. Due to various applications of natural caloric sweeteners such as dietary, functional, and others, the demand for natural caloric sweeteners is increasing in the market. The aforementioned reasons are increasing the demand for natural caloric sweeteners in the market of the forecast period.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the natural caloric sweeteners market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as product type and application.

